PM frees millions of couples to visit their partners and allows lonely grandparents to see families

Tonight, Boris Johnson gave the green light to two homes to merge into & # 39; bubbles of support & # 39; from Saturday, but only if one of them contains only one adult.

The plans will allow couples living in separate homes to reunite if one of them lives alone. Then they would be allowed to interact as if they were a single family, spend time together indoors, not have to follow the two-meter rule and be allowed to spend the night.

But the hope that couples of grandparents can see their grandchildren if there is more than one adult in each home is fading. The minor relaxations announced by the Prime Minister in the limited arrangements of the "social bubble,quot; will be devastating for those who have not yet seen their parents, friends or family, for months.

In addition, as part of the Prime Minister's roadmap since the shutdown, he said stores could reopen on Monday if they meet social distancing rules, as well as zoos, safari parks and movie theaters.

Churches and other religious buildings may also be reopened for individual worship, but there were no further announcements regarding the opening of pubs or restaurants.

The new rules of the social bubble also mean that older people who live alone will be able to go and stay with their children, or that their grandchildren stay in their own homes to help with childcare.

It also means that single parents can do the same with their own parents, or another single parent, to make it easier for them to juggle work and their families.

The move, announced by the Prime Minister at tonight's Downing Street press conference, is designed to help “ many lonely or isolated people & # 39; & # 39; of the United Kingdom that are the ones that struggle the most during the closing of months.

The Prime Minister said: "I know how difficult the past few months have been for people who have separated from their family and friends.

"There are still too many people, particularly those who live alone, who are alone and who are struggling."

He admitted that many people would be disappointed by the restrictions on eligibility, but cautioned that the change was not an excuse for wrestling.

"We are making this change to support those who are particularly lonely as a result of the closure measures," he said.

& # 39; It is an intervention aimed at limiting the most damaging effects of current social restrictions.

"It is not emphatically designed for people who do not qualify to start meeting inside other people's homes, because that is still against the law."

In other coronavirus developments today:

The UK faces the biggest blow of any major economy, with GDP slumping 11.5 percent this year, the OECD think tank warned today;

Boris Johnson he has hinted that the two-meter rule of social distancing will ease as the numbers of cases decrease when faced with a Tory reaction to the economic "devastation,quot; it is causing;

Covid-19 outbreaks have been worst in areas with major airports and large numbers of travelers passing through them, according to a report by the Institute of Economy and Peace (IEP);

Figures on how many people have been tracked by contact could finally be released tomorrow, but Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted that the NHS app is not yet ready for use.

According to statistics, schoolchildren under the age of 15 have a very low probability of dying from coronavirus.

Can I be in a support bubble? Not everyone will be able to be in a "bubble of support,quot; under plans tonight. They are designed to allow the loneliest and most isolated people to have more social contact with friends or family. It is primarily aimed at older people and those who live alone and who lack social contact under closure. But the rules will also allow some couples who live apart to spend the night together. This is how some people will be affected: I am a grandfather and live with my spouse, can I see my little grandchildren? Sadly not. The support bubble must contain a person living alone. Divorced widowers, widows, and grandparents, while living alone, could see their grandchildren. I live at home with my parents but my boyfriend has his own apartment and he lives, can I stay? If you can. He can also come stay with you if you wish. I have my own place but my partner lives in a shared flat, can I see it? This is the largest gray area. It seems to depend on how many of your roommates have roommates. Your floor can only form a bubble with another home. It cannot act as a 'center' bubble Like the radius of a wheel with each roommate in a different bubble with their boyfriends and girlfriends living elsewhere. However, one way to avoid this would be for your partner to move in with you for as long as it lasts, although he will not be able to return to his apartment. I am a single mother with three young children and a full time job. My friend is in a similar position and we are both fighting, can we share childcare? Yes. If you are both single parents living alone with your children, they can form a bubble between you. So one of you can take care of the children while the other works, even in different houses.

The announced plan does not allow two-parent families to form a bubble of support with another similar family.

It means that thousands of married couples struggling to keep their jobs and school at home and care for children will still have to do it alone.

And in another constraint, households cannot be in more than one bubble, which means some dying decisions must be made.

Also, if any of the members of a bubble show symptoms of coronavirus, all members should be isolated for 14 days according to current advice.

There is no limit on the distance between the two houses in the bubble. Local households would be preferred, but officials accept that this is not always possible.

But questions are likely to be asked about how well the scheme can be policed, and No 10 admits that it will be 'based on trust'.

Downing Street also admits that many ineligible people will not be happy, but said it was important to move slowly to avoid a second spike in coronavirus deaths.

And officials have advised people they are currently protecting not to participate, saying it is too high a risk for them.

The sex ban was revealed in early June, when new coronavirus regulations determined that no one can participate in a meeting that is held in a public or private location indoors, and that consists of two or more people.

Only those with & # 39; reasonable excuses & # 39; they can meet privately, and sex is not one of the reasons mentioned.

Downing Street admitted at the time that the police did not have the power to go into people's homes if they believed that the law was being violated, meaning that it was almost completely unenforceable.

The announcement came as the death toll from the coronavirus in Britain rose from 109 to 40,992.

Johnson has also previously hinted that the two-meter rule You will be relieved as the coronavirus case drops when you face a Tory reaction to the & # 39; devastation & # 39; economic it is causing.

The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to relax instruction, which is hampering the return of UK plc's schools and crippling areas.

Leading conservatives are increasingly furious, with some calling the prime minister's leadership on the "pitiful,quot; issue.

There are claims that the government is preparing a change of focus next month when pubs are expected to have the go-ahead to open gardens.

In the Commons this afternoon, Johnson acknowledged that SAGE's advice was that risk increased significantly as distance decreased.

Britain's coronavirus death toll rises by 245 as official death toll exceeds 41,000 Britain's coronavirus death toll rose 245 today, as Northern Ireland recorded no new deaths for the fourth consecutive day and the outbreak in the UK continued to fade. Health Department figures show that the official number of victims has now exceeded 41,000, but other grim statistics revealed yesterday that the actual number of deaths is closer to the 51,000 mark. The number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 deaths daily is 31.7 percent lower than the 359 recorded last Wednesday and slightly below the 286 recorded yesterday. Analysis of today's figures revealed that at least 1,000 Covid-19 related deaths occurred in the UK for 22 days in a row in April, and the number of deaths peaked on April 8 (1,441). Government statistics released this afternoon also showed that only 1,003 more cases were diagnosed, the lowest daily number since the closure was imposed on March 23 (967). And Boris Johnson revealed tonight that only 443 people were admitted to a hospital in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland with Covid-19 on June 7, up from a peak of 3,431 on April 1.

But he said, 'There are all kinds of views on the two-meter rule, you're absolutely right in what you say about Sage's advice.

“ But clearly, as the incidence of the disease decreases, as I think Sage members would confirm, the statistical probability of becoming infected, no matter how close or far from someone who may or may not have coronavirus, decreases. & # 39;

Johnson is also under pressure not to guarantee that all elementary school children return to the classroom before the summer.

He and Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer took photos of each other in the Commons today when parents voiced their anger at the lack of a plan to get the schools running again.

In petulant exchanges at PMQs, Johnson faced an onslaught from the Labor leader who accused him of "fussing,quot; as millions of children missed their education.

But Mr. Johnson was furious that Sir Keir had been "hanging around,quot; on whether or not it was safe to go back to school, had failed to deliver on his promise to work together on the crucial issue, and needed to speak to his "left friends,quot; at teacher unions.

"I really think it needs to be decided," said the prime minister.

The two politicians ended up arguing during the seven-minute standoff over whether they had discussed the issue in a phone call, leaving the parents wiser about when and how the children will return to school.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson admitted yesterday that the "ambition,quot; to get all elementary-aged children back to class for a month before summer break, just a few weeks after it was established.

And government sources have declined to confirm that all elementary or secondary school students will be able to return full time after the holidays, simply saying they hoped "more,quot; could return.

Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield accused the ministers of "infringing on children," while parents voiced anger that nonessential stores, McDonald's and zoos are reopening on Monday before most schools. .

Former chief inspector of schools Michael Wilshaw said the government's approach had been a "disaster,quot; and was fueling a "tragedy,quot; for youth.

Conservative MPs are among those who have demanded a road map for the children to return to school. Robert Halfon, president of the educational selection committee, warned that 700,000 of the most vulnerable students did not work at home and that many do not even have access to computers, predicting an & # 39; epidemic of educational poverty & # 39; without further help.

Meanwhile, there is pressure for a Nightingale-style operation to use community halls and churches as temporary classrooms.

Boris Johnson's full statement Good afternoon, two weeks ago, I outlined the progress that we as a country have made against our five tests to adjust the blockade, and the measures that we could introduce as a result. And today, I want to update it again on those five tests and set some additional changes that we can now make. The five tests are designed, as you know, to ensure that any changes to the lock are careful, proportionate, and safe. They combine analysis of the latest data on the spread of the disease with assessments of how well we are positioned to meet the operational challenges posed by the virus. We must do everything in our power to avoid a second spike of infection that overwhelms the NHS, because that would lead to more lost lives, more grieving families and more disruptions to our economy and way of life. Our first test is to protect the NHS's ability to cope, so that we are confident that we can provide sufficient critical care and specialized treatment across the UK. Thanks to the efforts of those who work on the NHS, we can be sure that the NHS can cope. On June 7, 443 people were admitted to the hospital with coronaviruses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, down from 628 two weeks earlier, and below a peak of 3,431 on April 1. And on June 9, 492 coronavirus patients were in mechanically ventilated beds in the UK, down from 848 two weeks earlier, and below a peak of 3,301 on April 12. That means we are still completing the first test. Our second test is to see a sustained and steady drop in daily death rates from COVID-19, so we are confident that we have passed the peak. And of those who tested positive for coronavirus, in all settings, I am sad to say that 41,128 have already died. That's an increase of 245 deaths since yesterday. Measured by a 7-day moving average, the daily death rate in the UK is now 200, down from 300 two weeks ago, and below a high of 943 on April 14. Therefore, the death rate has continued to decline, and the second test is still being completed. Our third test is to receive reliable data from SAGE that shows that the infection rate (the number of people Covid catches) is declining to manageable levels across the board. In total, 290,143 people have tested positive for coronavirus, which is an increase of 1,003 cases since yesterday. The seven-day moving average of new positive cases found through testing is now 1,419, down from 2,416 two weeks ago, and below a peak of 5,195 in the first week of May. In a moment, Sir Patrick will speak to us through SAGE's latest evaluation of the R and other evidence on infection rates. Based on the various data available, the government is satisfied that the third test is met. Our fourth test is that we must be confident that the variety of operational challenges, including testing capabilities and personal protective equipment, are available, with a supply capable of meeting future demand. 170,379 tests were carried out yesterday or were published across the UK, compared to around 12,000 in early April. The total now stands at 6,042,622. Tomorrow, the Secretary of Health will provide an update on the performance of the NHS Test and Trace. At PPE, we have secured more than 150 agreements with new suppliers worldwide and purchased 2.2 billion items of PPE to manufacture domestically. Despite the immensely frustrating difficulties we have faced with PPE and testing in the past, this progress means that we are now satisfied that the fourth test is being completed, although of course we remain vigilant. Our fifth and final test is that we must be sure that any adjustment to current measures will not risk a second spike in infections that overwhelms the NHS. I thank the Chief Scientific Adviser and the Chief Medical Officer for their advice on the measures I am about to establish, and on this basis I can confirm to the Government judges that we have completed the fifth test. Therefore, the Government is satisfied that all five tests are still being met and we can proceed with the following additional adjustments to the blockade in England. A month ago I laid out our roadmap to recovery and that explained the gradual steps we would take to ease the block, as the data and evidence allow. The measures it contained were conditional on continued progress in the fight against the virus. We continue to follow our roadmap, while adjusting our focus as necessary, as we always said we would. Although we are addressing this virus as a United Kingdom, it remains the case that delegated administrations are responsible for the blockade in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. And it's okay for them to move at the right pace for them, based on their circumstances. For that reason, the specific measures I am about to establish apply only in England. First, in retail stores. This has been the most challenging period for shopping and main streets in our history. Never before has every store been ordered to close this way. It has been 82 days since we asked these stores to close their doors and I know the cost this has had. That is why I am so pleased that, as confirmed by the Secretary of Business yesterday, we can now allow all stores to reopen from Monday. It is vital that stores ensure they comply with Covid Secure guidelines before reopening. That way we can keep staff and customers safe as we launch retail. Secondly, in social contact. I know how difficult the past few months have been for people separated from their friends and family. Last Monday, we relaxed the rules for meeting outdoors so groups of up to 6 can meet, as long as they are socially distant. We did this knowing that virus transmission is much lower outdoors, so we could safely make this change. But there are still too many people, particularly those who live alone, who are alone, and who struggle not to be able to see their friends and family. Starting this weekend, we will allow single adult homes, for adults living alone or single parents with children under the age of 18, to form a & # 39; bubble of support & # 39; with another home. All of those in a support bubble will be able to act as if they live in the same home, which means they can spend time together in each other's houses and don't need to stay 2 meters away. I want to emphasize that support bubbles must be unique, which means you cannot change the home you are in a bubble with or connect to multiple homes. And if any member of the support bubble develops symptoms, all bubble members should follow normal home insulation tips. We are making this change to support those who are particularly lonely as a result of the blockade measures. It is an intervention aimed at limiting the most damaging effects of current social restrictions. It is not emphatically designed for people who do not qualify to start meeting inside other people's homes, which is still illegal. Unfortunately, we cannot advise anyone who is protecting themselves to form a support bubble at this stage, given their particular vulnerability to the virus. However, I want to say that I know how difficult it is for those of you who are protecting yourself, and next week we will talk more about the arrangements that will be in place beyond the end of June. Third, in outdoor attractions. Because the risk of transmission is less outdoors, we can open more outdoor attractions for people to enjoy this summer. So starting Monday, we'll allow outdoor attractions to open where people can stay in their cars, like safari parks and driving theaters. I am very grateful to the zoo industry for their cooperation and patience, and I am pleased to confirm that they too can reopen starting Monday, provided visitor numbers are managed and safeguards are in place. That includes keeping indoor areas like reptile houses closed and facilitating social distancing. Finally, we will allow places of worship to open for individual prayer this weekend. And I hope it is of some comfort to those of faith who have been unable to go to their place of worship. As stated in our roadmap, the next set of changes, Step 3, won't start until July 4, as testing allows. I know that these changes are only incremental and that some of you, many of you, may be waiting and waiting for more. I also know that people will again find anomalies or apparent anomalies in what people can and cannot do. And as I said before, I'm afraid that's inevitable when we can only give people a small amount of the freedoms they generally enjoy. We will continue to be cautious and measure the effect of the changes we make. And as I have always said, we will not hesitate to apply the brakes if that is what the situation requires. That has meant moving slower than we would have liked in some areas. Because the infection rate is not yet low enough, and because we cannot change our social distancing tips, including smaller classes in schools, we are not moving forward with our ambition to bring back all of the students from elementary school for at least a few weeks before summer break. Instead, we are working with teachers to bring back as many students as we can into those smaller classes. We intend to bring all the children back to school in September, as long as the progress we are making continues, which I hope will be so. That is our approach and it is consistent with the approach taken by many other countries in Europe. In the meantime, we must stick to our roadmap. I urge everyone to continue to show restraint and abide by the rules that are designed to keep us all safe. It is only for the moderation that all of you, all of you have demonstrated so far, that we can gradually get out of this blockade. So please, to repeat what you've heard so many times before, stay alert, keep social distance and keep washing your hands. Help control the virus by testing for symptoms and isolating yourself if the NHS Test and Trace contacts you. So if we all do that together, we will all save lives and start rebuilding our country.

The embattled Boris Johnson says it is "too early to judge,quot; the success of the UK coronavirus battle after Professor Lockdown "Neil Ferguson claims that the death toll in Britain would have been STOPPED if draconian measures had been introduced One week before

Boris Johnson pleaded with the public not to judge him on the massive number of deaths from coronavirus in the UK tonight, after top scientists claimed that up to 25,000 British lives could have been saved if the blockade had started just a week before.

The prime minister struggled under a barrage of questions at tonight's Downing Street press conference following the revelation of Professor Neil Ferguson's bomb to parliamentarians this afternoon.

Johnson imposed the blockade on March 23 on the back of the bleak model by the scientist from Imperial College London, which predicted that 500,000 people could die if the virus was not controlled.

But Ferguson, nicknamed 'Professor Lockdown', admitted this afternoon that, in retrospect, tens of thousands of lives could have been saved if the blockade had occurred a week earlier.

Britain has officially suffered 40,000 deaths where Covid-19 was the definitive cause of death, the highest number in Europe and only the second after the US. USA

But the actual death toll is believed to be in excess of 50,000 according to estimates that take into account suspected cases that did not receive proof.

In front of the public and reporters tonight, Johnson highlighted the number of questions about past actions, when he wanted to focus on the future with an announcement to ease the blockade for the most isolated Brits.

"Right now it is simply too early to judge ourselves," he said.

"We just don't have the answers to all of these questions."

Asked what his biggest regret is for the crisis, the Prime Minister said: "Of course we are going to have to remember all this and learn the lessons we can."

But frankly, I think many of these questions are still premature.

There's a lot, a lot of data, things we don't know yet, and this epidemic has a long way to go, unfortunately.

"Not only in this country, but throughout the world."

But the medical director, Professor Christ Whitty, was more forthcoming and said, “ I think there is a long list, actually, of things that we should consider very seriously.

& # 39; If I had to choose one, it would probably be to see how we could … speed up testing very early in the epidemic.

"A lot of the problems we've had are because we couldn't solve exactly where we were."

Deputy Jonathan Ashworth, Labor's secretary of social health and social care, said: “ The tragic reality is that Boris Johnson was too slow to lead us to confinement, too slow in PPE for health and care personnel, too slow in testing and now too slow to put in place of a functional test and follow-up regimens.

"Ministers must accept that they made mistakes and ensure that they have learned lessons so that we can save as many lives as possible and minimize the damage from this horrible, deadly virus."

The death toll in Britain from COVID-19 could have been cut in half if the blockade was introduced a week earlier, said & # 39; Professor Lockdown & # 39; Neil Ferguson

El profesor Ferguson afirmó que la falta de controles en los aeropuertos fue la causa de la ruta del brote catastrófico de Gran Bretaña.

Afirmó que estaba haciendo sonar la alarma sobre casos importados procedentes de Italia y España desde febrero.

El profesor Ferguson criticó al Reino Unido por tomar demasiado tiempo para aumentar su capacidad de prueba, lo que significa que los hisopos se reservaron solo para pacientes Covid muy enfermos.

El resultado fue que a miles de personas infectadas se les permitió volar desde Europa y propagar el virus a través del Reino Unido.

El profesor Ferguson dijo a los parlamentarios: "Nos esforzamos mucho para estimar qué proporción de casos se estaban perdiendo,quot;. En ese momento (antes del cierre) no teníamos una política de detección de personas en las fronteras y estimamos que se estaban perdiendo dos tercios de los casos.

'Lo que sabemos ahora es que … probablemente se perdió el 90 por ciento de los casos importados a este país.

'These were really decisions made by the Foreign Office and by the Department of Health and Social Care, not by SAGE.

'SAGE recommended that when a country had been identified as having active transmission, we should check travellers from those countries.

'The difficult was we know now, particularly with Spain and Italy, had large epidemics before they even realised. We were just not aware of the scale of transmission in Europe.

'Had we had the testing capacity then certainly screening everybody with symptoms coming in would,amp;#39;ve given us a much better impression of where infections were coming from.'

Epidemiologist Mark Woolhouse, a professor at the University of Edinburgh and an adviser to Tony Blair,amp;#39;s Government during the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001, told the committee that he feared lockdown would be worse for the nation,amp;#39;s health than coronavirus itself.

He said: 'I don,amp;#39;t think we will be able to do a full reckoning of the cost of lockdown for some time yet. I have no doubt that lockdown itself will cause a loss of livelihoods, loss of wellbeing and, quite possibly, a loss of lives of itself.

'But we won,amp;#39;t be able to balance that out for some time. I fear that, to a degree, in the UK… lockdown may be considerably worse than the disease itself.'

It comes after a study in May predicted 30,000 lives would have been saved if the UK locked down a week before March 23.

The claim was made by mathematical sciences expert Dr John Dagpunar, from the University of Southampton.

He predicted how different scenarios could have affected the progress of the outbreak in Britain and suggested that starting the lockdown on March 16 could have limited the number of deaths to 11,200.

Detailed statistics predict that more than 50,000 people have already died with COVID-19 in the UK, but this study from the University of Southampton suggests that number could have been kept to 11,200 if lockdown was introduced a week earlier

Britain was one of the last countries in Europe to put the rules in place – Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, France, Austria, Spain and Italy had done it days or weeks earlier.

Dr Dagpunar said in his paper 'literally, each day,amp;#39;s delay in starting lockdown can result in thousands of extra deaths… it does pose the question as to why lockdown did not occur earlier?'

Dr Dagpunar,amp;#39;s study considered the number of people infected with the virus, its rate of reproduction, hospital bed and staff capacity, and the proportion of patients who die, among other factors.

He calculated the death rate to be one per cent, and the pre-lockdown reproduction rate (R) to be 3.18, meaning every 10 patients infected a further 32.

The paper estimated that 4.4 per cent of all patients need hospital treatment, 30 per cent of whom will end up in intensive care.

Of the intensive care patients, a hospital stay lasts 16 days on average and half of them go on to die.

Of the other 70 per cent, a hospital stay averages eight days and 11 per cent die.

Running these factors through an algorithm based on the timing of the UK,amp;#39;s outbreak, Dr Dagpunar suggested that the March 23 lockdown could have resulted in a total of around 39,000 deaths. Britain is known to have passed this grim landmark number already.

If lockdown had been started a week earlier, on March 16, the model suggested, there could have been a 'very large reduction,amp;#39; in deaths, limiting them to around 11,200.

The virus would have infected four per cent less of the population in this scenario (two per cent compared to six per cent), the study said, and the demand for hospital beds would have been lower.

Dr Dagpunar said: 'In hindsight (this) clearly illustrates that earlier action was needed and would have saved many lives.'

He said the number of people who would go on to die in the scenarios was 'extremely sensitive,amp;#39; to the timing of the lockdown.