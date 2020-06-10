PlayStation 5: Sony will give gamers a first look at the new platform

Image copyright

Sony will give gamers their first look at the PlayStation 5 during a special event later Thursday.

Fans will finally be able to see a range of titles yet to be announced that are currently in development for the highly anticipated platform.

The showcase is one of a series of console updates that Sony is slated to reveal in the coming months.

The Japanese firm will broadcast the event live at 20:00 GMT on YouTube and Twitch.

Initially, the event was due to start on June 4, but Sony was postponed due to continued Black Lives Matter protests in the United States.

All the new video games on display at the event will be played on a 4K television to give a complete picture of the console's graphics capabilities.

Players are also looking forward to seeing the console's custom Solid State Drive (SSD) in action.

Sony hopes that it will make loading screens a thing of the past, enabling large-scale open-world gaming with little or no barriers.

"We can reasonably expect to see the first-party software in action from the actual PS5 hardware," Mark Reed, managing director of Heaven Media, told the .

"The days of pre-rendered images and trailers are drawing to a close and Sony knows that gamers expect to see real games on real hardware," he added.

However, the system itself is expected to remain secret until a later date.

Price point

Sony has sold more than 108 million PS4 units worldwide since its launch in November 2013.

Microsoft's Xbox One, which was launched during the same period, has sold 49 million units to date.

Timi Ofarn, co-director of the gaming platform The Nerd Council, told the that the price of the PS5 would likely play a key role in determining whether Sony could maintain its position as the market leader.

"If they repeat past mistakes, like the ones they made with the PS3 at launch, we will definitely see a change in consumer purchases," Ofarn suggested.

The PS3 hit the market in 2006 at a price substantially higher than any of its rivals, and as a result it got off to a slower than expected start.

"In the end, though, I think it will all come down to the games that Sony offers at launch as to whether we will see a change in Sony that sells more than Microsoft."

Until now, very little is known about the PlayStation 5, other than that Sony confirmed that it will launch at Christmas.

There is growing concern about the availability of stocks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which slows down production worldwide.

"The demand will be really high for the new hardware," said Reed. "Stocks may be a problem, but both companies have promised to launch this year."

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said earlier this month that the PS5 would represent "the best in the industry."

He said: "Studios, both larger and smaller, newer and more established, have worked hard to develop games that showcase the potential of hardware."