Plastic surgeon analyzes before and after photos of Khloe Kardashian: conversational procedures she may have had

Khloe Kardashian sent to the Internet in a frenzy when she shared unrecognizable photos of herself on her public Instagram account, where she has 113 million followers. Since the beginning of Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK) On October 14, 2007, each of the Kardashians and Jenners underwent transformations. Although Caitly Jenner's transformation is the most radical, Kylie and Khloe follow her closely. As Kylie Jenner's changing appearance seems to have diminished somewhat, Khloe continues to change. In fact, Khloe is so dedicated to transforming her appearance that she even released a television series based on her: Revenge Corps with Khloe Kardashian.

Now a plastic surgeon is analyzing Khloe's recent photos and discussing what procedures she thinks she may have had. Speaking to Star magazine for his next issue on June 15, 2020, Dr. Manish Shah made it clear that although he has not personally treated Khloe, he could make a qualified assumption about the procedures she has performed based on of her before and after photos

And while many people believe that Photoshop makeup tricks and experts are coming into play, there are others who say (including Dr. Manish Shah) that Khloe Kardashian has done cosmetic work.

Dr. Manish Shah stated the following.

“I guarantee that your skin regimen is of a medical level. In addition to a previous nose job, you have probably had a small facial liposculpture and a bit of eyebrows with Botox or surgery. "

Khloe Kardashian's transformation is not limited to her face alone. Over the years, and especially since the mother of one of the 35-year-old was pregnant, Khloe has lost a lot of weight and continues to work hard to keep her body in top shape. She attributed her face change to weight loss, but not everyone believes that is why she looks so different.

You can watch a video showing Khloe Kardashian's before and after photos in the player below.

What do you think of the before and after photos of Khloe Kardashian and her changing face? Do you think it's photoshop, makeup or do you think she got under the knife?

