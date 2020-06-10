Pierce Brosnan to Star in Director Brett Marty's "Youth" – Up News Info

Pierce Brosnan is ready to star Youth, writer / director Brett Marty's feature directorial debut based on his 2016 short film of the same name. Marty, Josh Izenberg, and Amelia Whitcomb co-wrote the film adaptation, produced by Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff, and Martin Brennan.

The image is set in the not-too-distant future, where "Renewal" has become the world's most popular (and most expensive) product, a procedure to rewind your body's biological clock to its prime. Joel (Brosnan), an advertising technology engineer, is about to retire at 70, after a long career. Not wanting to lose it, his company pays for him and his wife Alice to renovate, a luxury that promises a second chance. Alice emerges from the operation in her 20s, but for Joel, the procedure goes tragically wrong. Instead of making him younger, his aging begins to accelerate rapidly, and his remaining years evaporate in mere weeks. Trapped in a decomposing body, and watching his 45-year-old marriage disintegrate, Joel despairs enough to force another, more dangerous procedure. In discovering the dark origins of technology on the road, Joel must somehow stay alive long enough to reveal to the world what is happening, before it is too late.

Executive producers are Laura Bickford and Hannah Leade with Joshua Izenberg as co-producer. Highland Film Group manages international rights, while CAA Media Finance oversees national rights. Sales will launch at next month's Marché du Film Online.

Brosnan is slated to play the King in Camila Cabello, directed by Sony. Cinderella adaptation. Then it will be seen in the Netflix movie Eurovision, A24 False positiveand Renny Harlin's The misfits.

Marty has directed other short films including Albatross and The violinist.

Brosnan is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman. Marty is represented by Source | Management + Production.