Phaedra Parks had some remarks on yesterday's voting process

Phaedra Parks was voting the other day, and she shared a video along with some important messages. Check out her post on social media below.

‘Georgia SEE YOU !!! We will NOT stand still or be silenced while #VOTING and #VOTERS are removed! FACTS: *** If you are in line before 7 PM, you have the right to vote *** If you are over 75 or have a disability, you are not required to wait in line. Let the poll workers know! Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘I waited in line here in Nevada for 4 1/2 long hours. I'm mailing ballots in November, "and another follower posted this message:" While my daughter was voting in Atlanta, GA, they turned down a lot of people at 6:55. "

One follower wrote: "We need Congress to pass that VoteSafe Act," and another commenter said, "This is why we need buses to take people to the voting areas where # voter pressure is occurring."

Another fan wrote, "Did you say you have to go home and take your medicine," and someone else said, "The voting machines were off in my compound and in many others in my city." We had to make paper ballets this morning. I hope they are numbered. "

Another follower posted: "There's no waiting in line … You can vote with an absentee ballot … Georgia's absentee ballot reads age 65 or older … And, if a person has a disability physical,quot;.

Another commenter posted this message: ‘When you get angry about not being able to vote, is there a problem? Now do you feel us?

Phaedra praised Judge Kellie Hill and told her fans that they should vote for her.

‘# Loyal friend, great # mother, ex # lawyer and # proven leader, and an excellent # judge! #Cobb #county vote tomorrow and reelect @judge_kellie_hill #VOTE "Phaedra captioned his post.

People appreciated the Phaedra post he shared and showed a lot of support for Hill.