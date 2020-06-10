Petition to Retire Governor Whitmer, Approved by the Board of Surveyors – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – A petition to remove Governor Gretchen Whitmer due to his Covid-19 response has been approved by the State Board of Surveyors.

The petition calls for Whitmer's removal based on his closure of some nonessential businesses during the pandemic.

A website has been created for the petition.

If you collect more than a million signatures in a 60-day window, you will qualify for the state ballot.

