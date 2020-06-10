"People want to go out,quot;: Despite the pandemic, there is a lot of summer fun: Up News Info

– It is a summer that many will spend close to home, but it does not have to be spent within its four walls.

Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, says many resort and hotel owners hope their out-of-state cancellations this summer will be replaced by locals who want a quick getaway, especially with pools and dinners that will partially reopen.

"Now you have permission to go out and enjoy all that Minnesota has to offer," said Liz. "Some say they will do well if they do 60% to 70% of the usual. Others will probably not be as lucky."

Stephen Mann has 12 theaters across the state.

"It has been a difficult fight. It has been a difficult fight for the industry in general," said Mann. "

He says he will reopen his theaters on June 26, but with a twist.

"We're going to open with what we call repertoire movies, which are basically long-standing titles. You know, the,quot; Grease "and,quot; Saturday Night Fever, "Mann said." I've been in this business for 50 years. Everyone has a kitchen at home, but they still go to restaurants. Well, theaters are the same way. People want to go out. "

Hollywood will release some new movies this summer, but is holding back others to see how things are going.

John Edman, director of Explore Minnesota Tourism, wants Minnesotans to think about things that are close to home.

"There are many regional parks, state parks, and trails," said Edman.

While groups may partially reopen on Wednesday, some will not. The city of St. Paul is choosing to keep its water parks closed during the summer. And zoos can't reopen yet either.

But experts say that if you need to get out of the house this summer, there should be plenty of safe options available.

"As things gradually open up, there is a lot to do for families," said Edman.

As Zoo says its conservatory is open. Additionally, restaurants and bars can resume indoor dining on Wednesday. Like patios, reservations are necessary as seating restrictions must be followed.