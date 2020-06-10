Penelope Cruz and Luis Tosar will star in the social thriller "On the Fringe" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Spanish megastars Penélope Cruz and Luis Tosar will be the protagonists on the fringe (In The Margins), which will mark the directorial debut of Argentine actor Juan Diego Botto (Good behavior)

The Spanish-language film, told over the course of a day, will follow interwoven stories, including that of a woman (Cruz) who has 24 hours to prevent her and her family from being evicted from their home by a bank with the intention of recovering it. Cell 211 The star Tosar will play a passionate lawyer and activist.

Oscar winner Cruz will produce with Alvaro Longoria of Morena Films after his recent collaboration in Asghar Farhadi Everybody knows. The co-producers are RTVE from Spain, while Head Gear Films will also provide production funding with Compton Ross and Phil Hunt, executive producers. Bankside will launch worldwide sales ahead of the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

Related story & # 39; Sweet Dreams & # 39 ;: Niamh Algar, Billy Howle, Mia Goth, Paapa Essiedu, Aisling Bea and Nick Frost, ready for the crime thriller; AMP launches sales – Cannes

Botto, who recently starred in the Netflix series White lines and will be seen below in Warner Bros & # 39; Suicide Squad, aims to film the ensemble piece in Spain later this year. As part of their research, the filmmakers met and interviewed people who have experienced home recovery.

Cruz said of on the fringe: “I think Juan has written a great script and has an important story to tell. I have always admired his work as an actor and writer and have always known that he will do great things as a director. "

Juan Diego Botto commented: “We wanted to reflect on how an economic crisis affects personal and emotional relationships; how crises are brewing for those who live on the edge, for those who live on the sidelines. We wanted to tell a story about love and solidarity. "

Longoria added: "This exciting, emotional and optimistic thriller portrays the thousands of people who, every day, face the terrible drama of losing their home."

Pain and glory Star Cruz starred alongside Tosar in the 2015 drama Mother, which was also produced by Longoria.