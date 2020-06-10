Pelosi demands that Republicans agree to remove 11 Confederate statues from Capitol Hill

Hours after President Trump said he would not change the name of military bases named by Confederate leaders, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi flaunted her opposition by highlighting her work to remove Confederate statues in the United States Capitol.

Pelosi sent a copy of a letter he had addressed to the chairs of the Joint Library Committee, which administers the National Statuary Hall collection: the 100 state-contributed statues on display in Statuary Hall and elsewhere on the US Capitol. USA complex.

Every US state USA You can contribute two statues and there are currently 11 Confederate figures on display. Pelosi called for its removal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote a letter requesting the removal of the remaining 11 Confederate statues at Statuary Hall and around the Capitol complex.

Confederate statues on Capitol Hill include those of Jefferson Davis (left), who represents Mississippi in the collection, and General Robert E. Lee (right), a gift from the Virginia community

Commander Joseph Wheeler for the Confederate Army of Tennessee, left, and attorney Uriah Milton Rose, right

Confederate Vice President Alexander Hamilton Stephens, left, and military officer Wade Hampton

CONFEDERATED STATUES IN CAPITOL HILL AND THE STATES THAT GIVEN THEM Jefferson Davis – Mississippi James Zachariah George – Mississippi Wade Hampton – South Carolina John E. Kenna – West Virginia General Robert E. Lee – Virginia Uriah Milton Rose – Arkansas Edmund Kirby Smith – Florida Alexander Stephens – Georgia Zebulon Vance – North Carolina Joseph Wheeler – Alabama Edward Douglass White – Louisiana

The statue collection includes General Robert E. Lee, a gift from Virginia, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, which is a contribution from Mississippi, and Alexander Hamilton Stephens, a statue given by Georgia.

Also, Mississippi has a statue of Confederate James Zachariah George, Alabama has Joseph Wheeler, South Carolina has a statue of Wade Hampton, North Carolina has a statue of Zebulon Vance, West Virginia has John E. Kenna, Louisiana has a Edward Douglass White and Arkansas a statue of Uriah Milton Rose, a lawyer who sided with the Confederacy.

The statue of Edmund Kirby Smith, general of the Confederate Army, was already expected to be replaced.

Most of the Confederates in the collection are represented in uniform.

In his letter to Senator Roy Blunt, the president and a Missouri Republican, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren, vice chair of the committee and California Democrat, Pelosi quoted Stephens' "cornerstone speech,quot; in which the Confederation vice president said the "assumption,quot;. of the equality of the races "was something that was done,quot; by mistake ".

& # 39; Our new government is based on exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests on the great truth that black is not equal to white man; that subordination of slavery to the superior race is its natural and normal condition, "Stephens had said in the speech, Pelosi reminded lawmakers.

He argued that the statues on display on Capitol Hill "should embody our highest ideals as Americans."

"The monuments to the men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a clearly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals," said Pelosi. "Their statues pay homage to hatred, not inheritance."

"They must be removed," he argued.

The push to get rid of the Confederate symbols came after the Memorial Day murder of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, at the hands of a white police officer.

Edward Douglass White, left, and John E. Kenna, right

Zebulon Baird Vance, a Confederate military officer in the American Civil War, the 37th and 43rd Governors of North Carolina

James Zachariah George, left, and Edmund Kirby Smith, right

The protests of & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; They have followed with renewed attention to issues such as the Capitol Hill statues, waving the Confederate flag at certain events and renaming 10 US Army bases. USA, which are currently named after Confederate leaders.

On Wednesday, President Trump articulated that the US bases. USA They would not change names under his supervision.

Democrats had previously attempted to remove the statues from the Statuary Hall collection after the August 2017 protests in Charlottesville that pitted KKK members, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists against counter-protesters, one of whom was assassinated.

Republicans, at the time, responded by saying that the statue selections depend on each state.

Upon seeing the letter, Lofgren said he agreed with Pelosi that the Joint Committee and the Capitol Architect "should conveniently remove these symbols of cruelty and intolerance from the halls of the Capitol."

"The Capitol building belongs to the American people and cannot serve as a place of honor for the hatred and racism that tears the fabric of our nation, the poison that these statues embody," Lofgren said.