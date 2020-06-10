Patti Lupone says that Donald Trump has "condemned,quot; the United States forever and fears he will be reelected!

Patti Lupone is definitely not a fan of current POTUS. In fact, far from it! The Broadway legend called Donald Trump during his interview for Variety’s Power of Women 2020, and went on to say that the United States is “doomed” to him as a leader!

Not only that, but as far as she is concerned, the damage could be irreversible even after someone else is chosen in the highest position.

Did Donald Trump really condemn the United States of America forever?

Patti definitely thinks so, as she is even concerned that the country is "heading towards fascism,quot; as a result of her election in 2016.

‘The country is doomed. I think it is a failed experiment. I don't see us getting out of this. I think we are heading towards fascism or towards a dictatorship, "he told the media.

It is far from the first time that the actress harshly criticized Trump.

Once, she even made it clear that if he were to see any of her shows, she would simply refuse to act, explaining that the reason was simply her pure hatred for him.

While talking about how People With Paul Wontorek insulted him a bit more by calling POTUS things like "a motherfucker,quot;, "crazy,quot; and "certifiably crazy,quot;, before lamenting why the citizens and the government have not done nothing about it all this time.

"What the hell is going on in this country?" She asked herself, obviously very upset and disappointed.

Unfortunately, the Broadway star believes that Donald will be reelected for a second term next November.

If that happens, he told the news outlet that he is moving to Ireland, a country he has fallen completely in love with while shooting Penny Dreadful there in 2015.



