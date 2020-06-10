Parents, students, teachers who are considering a plan to disband the Oakland Unified Police Department – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – Recent protests over police killings have renewed calls to disband the Oakland Unified School District police department. On Wednesday, the school community gathered to discuss where to spend the money.

Outside of the room where school board meetings are generally held, a group of parents, teachers, students, and even school board members gathered to discuss how to reallocate the $ 2.3 million in the budget reserved for the police force. from OUSD and spend it somewhere else.

Board member Roseann Torres co-sponsored the resolution.

"We as adults who administer the school budget need to support these students and we have to fund education and not the police," Torres said. "We have to finance mental health advisers, not the police," Torres said during the press conference and the demonstration.

The resolution was drafted more than nine years ago by the Black Organizing Project, or BOP. He was brought to the school board in March and rejected. Now he is back again.

"I think what is happening in this country, what is happening in this nation and in this world it was time to say that we are back. We are here today and we are standing, we are standing today to present and on the 24th to vote, ”said Jacqueline Byers of BOP.

The goal is to eliminate the district police department by December 31, while still having a security plan.

"Security cameras, close the doors (people will respond if you call OPD 911), that is the reality of what we have to do next. I am not saying that our children do not matter if there is an emergency, it is the opposite, so that's the setback right now, "Torres said.

Students who say they are regularly harassed by officers on campus are on board.

"The school district is spending too much money on the police for our schools," said Charles of Castlemont High. "Our schools are closed and the students don't have what they need. Instead, they could be using the money for things that the students really need, like school supplies and field trips to make our learning experiences more interesting."