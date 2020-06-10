Paramount Network cancels TV show & # 39; Cops & # 39;

Paramount Network has announced that they have canceled the television show Cops, a program that has been on the air for twenty years.

"The police are not on the Paramount Network and we have no current or future plans for him to return," said a network spokesperson according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cops was nominated for an Outstanding Informational Series Emmy four times: in 1989, 1990, 1993, and 1994.

According to the outlet, A,amp;E also removed last week's Live PD episodes, which also follows officers on patrol. A source told THR that the new episodes on Friday and Saturday are "unlikely,quot;, although A,amp;E is still evaluating things.

"This is the right move and I want to give Paramount credit for being one of the first," said Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color of Change. "We want to see more."

He added according to the New York Times: "Police reality shows that it glorifies the police but will never show the deep level of police violence that is not reality, they are public relations weapons for law enforcement. Law enforcement does not You need public relations. You need accountability in this country. "