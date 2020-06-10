Paramount Network cancels TV show & # 39; Cops & # 39;

Paramount Network has announced that they have canceled the television show Cops, a program that has been on the air for twenty years.

"The police are not on the Paramount Network and we have no current or future plans for him to return," said a network spokesperson according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cops was nominated for an Outstanding Informational Series Emmy four times: in 1989, 1990, 1993, and 1994.

According to the outlet, A,amp;E also removed last week's Live PD episodes, which also follows officers on patrol. A source told THR that the new episodes on Friday and Saturday are "unlikely,quot;, although A,amp;E is still evaluating things.

