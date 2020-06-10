Paramount Network cancels "police,quot; protests in the wake of George Floyd – Up News Info Los Angeles

– "Cops,quot; will not return to The Paramount Network.

After episodes of the long-running show aired in the wake of mounting riots surrounding George Floyd's deadly arrest in Minneapolis, the network said Tuesday it is shutting down the show entirely.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and broadcast CBSN Minnesota.

"The cops are not on the Paramount Network and we have no current or future plans for him to return," a network spokesperson confirmed to CBS2 / KCAL9.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the show's cancellation, noting that season 33 of the show will premiere on Monday, but there have been no episodes since at least June 1.