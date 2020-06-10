Palaszczuk under fire for & # 39; arrogance & # 39; when the challenge returns to the High Court

Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk has reiterated that the state's borders will not reopen until at least the end of the month as the legal challenge led by tour operators hits an obstacle in the High Court.

"We are seeing a fantastic health response here in Queensland and we don't want to see a second wave," said Palaszczuk in Rockhampton this morning.

"There is still some community transmission in Victoria. There are still around 360 active cases, but it is very encouraging that NSW is starting to register zero new cases."

Ms Palaszczuk wanted to keep the borders closed until Victoria and New South Wales went 28 days without registering a new coronavirus case, but the benchmark can be reversed in the national cabinet.

"I understand that the national cabinet … will analyze the results in Queensland," he said.

"We will also analyze the results of those massive demonstrations that occurred across the country and, of course, where we can ease the additional restrictions we will."

Ms. Palaszczuk's comments came when one of the two legal challenges against the constitutional law of border closure collided with an obstacle in the High Court.

Lawyers for Travel Essence, a group of tour operators, argue that the closure is causing them financial harm.

But according to documents filed with the High Court by the Palaszczuk government this week, the closure of the Queensland borders has not hurt tourism companies.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has faced increasing pressure from other states to relax border rules. (Nine)

The Travel Essence layers were expected to ask the government to turn over documents to justify why Queensland's borders remain closed.

But the High Court has rejected the request.

Chief Justice Susan Kiefel said today the request was "a fishing expedition,quot; and "subsidiary,quot; to the constitutional issue in question.

The matter will return to court for an instructional hearing along with two challenges from billionaire businessman Clive Palmer.

Palaszczuk has been in the public firing line for Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, who agreed with claims by today's host Karl Stefanovic that the state government is acting "arrogantly."

"This is just arguing against the absolutely obvious, and what really worries is not just that arrogance, but the Queensland government listens to the people," Canavan said.

Other media have also criticized the state's decision.

"It wasn't just yesterday that I was throwing around millions of dollars in aid to various Gold Coast theme parks and zoos," said Neil Mitchell, host of 3AW.

"If you don't have a problem, why are you giving them help?"

The state government has allocated $ 50 million to support the tourism industry.

"I understand that companies are making it difficult, we know that our tour operators are making it difficult," Palaszczuk said this morning.

"We have been creating clear packages to help them."