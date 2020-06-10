"On OTT platforms we feed ourselves with bloodbath or terror – Ram Kamal Mukherjee

What made you make a movie like Season & # 39; s Greetings?

After making my debut film Cakewalk (Esha Deol plays a chef who is married in the short, representing the personal and professional journey of a modern Indian woman), I wanted to make a film that dealt with a mother-daughter relationship. So, I decided to make the season greetings. On OTT platforms, we mainly feed on bloodbaths and terror. We can hardly see any relationship that is poetic. Either we are showing sex or we are showing sex along with the thriller. Most platforms rely on explicit scenes or dialogues about sexuality to attract audiences. With Season & # 39; s Greetings, we try to bring the audience back with dialogues like "Bas ek karwat ki doori thi …" or "Yeh Guru Dutt wala pyar hai Sex And the City wale nahin samjhenge!" Even the scene of making love between Celina Jaitly and Azhar Khan is filmed aesthetically. Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are the filmmakers, who brought the magic of romance back on screen.

Tell us how you got the cast of Season & # 39; s Greetings together.

It was not child's play. She had locked Paoli Dam up as a daughter and was looking for someone to play the role of her mother. I approached many prominent women in the industry. But everyone had cold feet because of the character graphic. Finally, I met Lillette Dubey in Dubai at an event. He gave me five minutes to tell the story, while he waited for his taxi in the lobby. I was intrigued by the mother's character, Suchitra. She comes from the theater and likes to experiment with characters. But when we locked her up, I missed my dates with Paoli. It was then that I approached Celina Jaitly, whom I met in Dubai on the same trip. He had lost his father and a son. She was going through an acute depression. When I told the story, she started crying. She could immediately connect with the character of daughter Romita. I knew it was a divine intervention. Then I struggled to choose someone for the role of Chapala, a transgender domestic help, who stays with Suchitra at her home. My producer Aritra Das introduced me to Shree Ghatak, a transgender. I took his audition and then did rigorous workshops before finishing it for the role. Finally, he was looking for Usmaan, Romita's boyfriend. The search ended with Azhar Khan. When I saw him walking in the room, I knew he was my Usmaan. Usmaan is actually the common thread of the plot.

A good memory of the season's greetings sets …

On the third day of filming, Celina had to shoot a scene with Lilletteji where she had to hug her and say: "Ma aami eshe gechi (Ma, I'm back!"). Just before the shot, she called me into her makeup room, sat with the script for a couple of minutes, and burst into tears. She was still crying, looking out the window. I sat beside him in total silence. The unit was on standby. Only Celina and I knew what she was going through. She recovered, left the room, and fired that shot at once. No wonder she was praised for her performance today.

What do you have in mind after the greetings of the season?

Season & # 39; s Greetings opened at the Cardiff International Film Festival and traveled the world. He brought me the Best Director award at the Rajasthan International Film Festival this year. I am happy that the film has been blessed by critics and the public. Such a miracle occurs once on a blue moon. In fact, this year I have four more movies to premiere. My next would be Rickshawala, bilingual in Bengali and Bhojpuri. The film is about the handmade rickshawalas in Kolkata. It is a tribute to Balraj Sahani and Om Puri, who played rickshawla at Do Bigha Zameen and City Of Joy respectively. After that, I will release Broken Frame, a hindi short film based on my tale Long Island Iced Tea. The movie stars Rohit Roy Bose and Ritabhari Chakraborty. This is a couple who decides to part ways on their wedding anniversary.

Then I have Shubho Bijoya, a Hindi function for the digital platform. The film brings famous television couple Gurmeet Choudhury and Debina Bonnerjee back after almost 11 years. This is a photographer, who goes blind and a super model, who is diagnosed with skin cancer. Again it is a poetic and emotional story. I also announced my first feature film Binodinii, a biographical film based on the famous 17th Binodini Dasi century stage actress. I just finished working on the first draft during closing. I hope to shoot this movie after we get back to normal.

What were the challenges you faced as you went from being a journalist to a director?

Direction is a gradual extension of myself. I am a storyteller. I always liked the stories, compared to the "breaking,quot; news. I'm a creator. That's what I enjoy the most. From writing biographies about Hema Malini (Beyond The Dreamgirl) and Sanjay Dutt (One Man Many Lives), to producing a finite series with Rajshri Ojha to create my own films, it was about gradually becoming an individual rather than just being a representative. of any group or corporate house.

Three things you love about being a filmmaker.

Storytelling, cinematography and editing. These aspects of cinema intrigue me more. As a filmmaker, I first imagine the images, often while sleeping. Then I start weaving the weft. Then we experimented with various angles and shots on the shoot. I try to understand my cinematographer's vision too. In fact, I learn every moment. From my assistants to my local boy, everyone teaches me. Finally, on the editing table we connect the dots. It is as exciting as a puzzle. You are eager to see if the end result matches what you had imagined.