Ol Parker will adapt the book "This is casual!" For Concordia Studio – Up News Info

Ol Parker has signed to adapt Jon Mooallem's recently published book This is coincidence !: The tremor of a totally American city, a voice that held it together, which Concordia Studio acquired the rights to develop and produce. Parker will write and direct the film. He is known for writing and directing Universal & # 39; s OMG! Here we go againFox Searchlight & # 39; s Imagine me and you, in addition to writing The best exotic marigold hotel and the sequel The second best exotic marigold hotel.

Concordia co-founder Jonathan King will produce this project. The story takes place in the spring of 1964 in Anchorage, Alaska, a modern border town that yearns to be a metropolis until the community was rocked by the most powerful earthquake in US history, a catastrophic magnitude of 9.2. For four and a half minutes, the ground wobbled and rolled. The streets opened and swallowed entire buildings. And once the shaking stopped, night fell and Anchorage darkened. Genie Chance was a part-time radio reporter who would play an unlikely and crucial role in the wake of the disaster, helping to hold her fractured city together and emerging as a legendary figure in her home in Alaska and around the world.

The book was released in March through the Random House Publishing Group.

Mooallem will serve as executive producer with Concordia Vice President Patrick Callan overseeing development. UTA negotiated the agreement on behalf of Mooallem.

Parker, who wrote the next Netflix movie, A boy named Christmas, starring Kristen Wiig, Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent