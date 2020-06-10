Officials announce that film and television production may restart on Friday, with protocols – Up News Info

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer announced modifications to the health order her office issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The order will be issued tomorrow, effective June 12. Sectors can reopen once they implement the required protocols.

Those sectors include gyms, day camps, zoos, and film and television music production.

The director presented a graph that she said provided a "clear picture" that the seven-day moving average of COVID-related deaths in the county is declining, both for the region as a whole and in skilled nursing facilities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released his long-awaited guidelines on Friday to restart film and television production in the state amid the current COVID-19 crisis. The seven-day moving average of deaths is a key measure of readiness to reopen further.

Newsom has said that modifications to the regional orientation would be allowed as long as there are county-level certifications that adequate plans exist in case an increase in COVID cases is seen again.

The California Department of Public Health issued its guidelines on Monday that would allow the reopening of theaters as early as Friday, June 12. California Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to comment on this current loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, but the news provides the industry with a summer-season appearance.