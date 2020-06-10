Officer charged with the death of George Floyd released from jail on bail

Thomas lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George FloydHe was released from jail on Wednesday after paying a cash bond of $ 750,000.

ME! The news confirms that Lane was released shortly after 4:00 p.m. from the Hennepin County Jail. Exactly a week passed behind bars.

His lawyer Earl Gray, he says to E! News release: "Thomas has been rescued. We are glad he was released. It is much easier to defend a client who is out of jail. Now we can defend the case as we intended."

On June 3, Lane was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree murders in connection with Floyd's fatal arrest.

Several days earlier, on Monday, May 25, Floyd was pronounced dead after the police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned the 46-year-old man to the ground by kneeling on his neck. According to the criminal complaint obtained by E! News, Lane, who initially took Floyd into custody, kept her legs down as she repeatedly yelled, "I can't breathe,quot; and "I'm about to die."