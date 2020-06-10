Officer charged with the death of George Floyd released from jail on bail

Hennepin County Sheriff
Thomas lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George FloydHe was released from jail on Wednesday after paying a cash bond of $ 750,000.
ME! The news confirms that Lane was released shortly after 4:00 p.m. from the Hennepin County Jail. Exactly a week passed behind bars.
His lawyer Earl Gray, he says to E! News release: "Thomas has been rescued. We are glad he was released. It is much easier to defend a client who is out of jail. Now we can defend the case as we intended."
On June 3, Lane was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree murders in connection with Floyd's fatal arrest.
Several days earlier, on Monday, May 25, Floyd was pronounced dead after the police officer Derek Chauvin He pinned the 46-year-old man to the ground by kneeling on his neck. According to the criminal complaint obtained by E! News, Lane, who initially took Floyd into custody, kept her legs down as she repeatedly yelled, "I can't breathe,quot; and "I'm about to die."
Lane, and two officers on the scene, Tou Thao and J. Alexander KuengThey were fired from the police department three days after Floyd's death, and arrested six days later. Thao and Kueng also face the same felony charges as Lane.
Meanwhile, Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He remains in jail on bail set at $ 1.25 million and has yet to file a guilty plea.
Thao and Kueng are also still being held in police custody on a $ 750,000 bond.
During his first arraignment on June 4, Lane's attorney said he attempted to administer CPR to Floyd. Additionally, the attorney stated that it was Lane's fourth full day on patrol.
A Kueng lawyer said during the court hearing that he told the other officers, "They shouldn't be doing this," noting that it was his third full day on the job. Thao's attorney asked the judge to set his client's bond at $ 200,000, citing his cooperation with the investigation. Lane, Thao and Kueng have not made any allegations.
Aiding and abetting second-degree murder comes with a maximum sentence of no more than 40 years, and aiding and abetting second-degree murder comes with a maximum sentence of no more than 10 years, or the payment of a $ 20,000 fine.
Floyd's death has sparked worldwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality. On Tuesday he was buried in Houston.