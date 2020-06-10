Odds for the NASCAR race at Martinsville: expert picks and favorites to win the Cup Series race on Wednesday

Odds for Wednesday night's NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway are based on a combination of past performance at the half-mile oval in southwest Virginia and recent short track racing trends. Our choices to win the race on Wednesday night at Martinsville are driven by the same factors.

For example, Brad Keselowski is a favorite to win the night race in Martinsville not only because he won this race last year and has an excellent track race rating, but also because he was victorious a couple of weeks ago in Bristol, the only other short track race that the Series Cup has run so far in 2020.

However, Keselowski is not the favorite for Wednesday night's race at Martinsville. That honor goes to Kyle Busch, who hasn't won in 2020 yet, but he's doing pretty well in the point standings with six top-five finishes in 10 starts.

Below are the full odds for Las Vegas to win Wednesday night's NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville, plus our top three picks for drivers who could end up taking the checkered flag.

NASCAR odds to win at Martinsville

Busch has only a couple of career wins at Martinsville, but he generally runs well on the half-mile circuit. Joe Gibbs' races have also shown better speed in recent races, enough for the defending series champion to be considered the favorite for this race.

Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, below are the complete odds of winning the NASCAR Cup race on Wednesday night in Martinsville, starting with Busch and teammate JGR Martin Truex Jr.

Driver Odds of winning the Martinsville night race Kyle busch +470 Martin Truex Jr. +550 Brad Keselowski +650 Denny Hamlin +800 Joey Logano +950 Chase elliott +1000 Ryan Blaney +1100 Kevin Harvick +1200 Clint bowyer +1700 Kurt Busch +2100 Jimmie Johnson +2200 Alex Bowman +3000 William Byron +3000 Aric Almirola +3500 Erik jones +4200 Matt Kenseth +5000 Matt DiBenedetto +6500 Austin Dillon +8500 Ryan Newman +8500 Tyler Reddick +11000 Christopher Bell +12000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +12000 Chris Buescher +14000 Cole Custer +14000 Brennan Poole +20000 Bubba Wallace +20000 Corey LaJoie +20000 Daniel Suarez +20000 Garrett Smithley +20000 JJ Yeley +20000 Joey Gase +20000 John Hunter Nemechek +20000 Michael McDowell +20000 Ty dillon +20000 Timmy Hill +20000 Ryan Preece +20000 Reed Sorenson +20000 Quin Houff +20000

Below are the top 10 professional driver ratings in Martinsville among Wednesday's field:

Jimmie Johnson, 109.8

Denny Hamlin, 107.2

Kyle Busch, 104.1

Brad Keselowski, 99.7

Joey Logano, 94.7

Ryan Blaney, 94.2

Kevin Harvick, 94.2

Clint Bowyer, 91.6

Matt Kenseth, 87.9

Chase Elliott, 87.4

Pole is the most competent starting point in Martinsville based on the history of 142 Series Cup races on the track as it has produced 21 winners. Based on the results of a random draw on Monday, Ryan Blaney won pole for Wednesday night's race.

Busch will start seventh on Wednesday night, at the bottom of the fourth row behind Truex (fifth) and in front of his brother Kurt (ninth). Keselowski drew the sixth starting position.

Below is the breakdown of the wins from different starting positions in the history of Cup races in Martinsville.

Initial position % Winner Win First 14.79 percent twenty-one First row 25.35 percent 36 Top 5 52.11 percent 74 Top 10 72.54 percent 103 Outside the Top 20 4.93 percent 7 7

The top 10 starters for Wednesday's race at Martinsville are: 1. Ryan Blaney, 2. Aric Almirola, 3. Joey Logano, 4. Clint Bowyer, 5. Martin Truex Jr., 6. Brad Keselowski, 7. Kyle Busch, 8. Alex Bowman, 9. Kurt Busch, 10. Kevin Harvick

NASCAR at Martinsville expert picks

1. Kyle Busch

Martinsville career statistics:

Two wins, 16 top 5, 17 top 10

Average finish of 12,069 (fourth best)

Average career position of 10,441 (fourth best)

Driver rating of 104.1 (third best)

861 fastest laps (third best)

11,528 laps in the top 15; 79.3 percent (third most)

919 quality passes (the third)

Busch obviously has the speed to win, as evidenced by his six top-five results this season and the pair of wins by his JGR teammate Denny Hamlin. Luck at the end of the race has not been on his side, and although Martinsville is a difficult race to navigate cleanly, Busch has the ability to win a victory if his team puts him in position.

2. Ryan Blaney

Martinsville career statistics:

Three top 5, four top 10

Average finish of 12,875 (fifth best)

Average career position of 10,429 (third best)

Driver rating of 94.2 (sixth best)

101 fastest laps (14th best)

2,711 laps in the top 15; 67.7 percent (14th more)

154 quality passes (16th more)

Pole is a great help, but Blaney has been quick throughout the season and is looking to join Penske's teammates Keselowski and Joey Logano as race 2020 winners. He has started just eight Cup races in Martinsville. So the top three results in the clip are impressive.

3. Jimmie Johnson

Martinsville career statistics:

Nine wins, 19 top 5, 24 top 10

9,267 average finish (best series)

Average career position of 9,413 (second best)

Driver rating of 109.8 (best series)

1,143 fastest laps (best series)

12,073 laps in the top 15; 80.3 percent (plus series)

957 quality passes (the second most)

Johnson's winless streak has to end sometime, right? And if so, why not on a track where Johnson is statistically the best on the field? Johnson and all of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates have the speed to compete this season, and the No. 48 team took second place at Bristol. Maybe that success on short tracks was a sign of bigger things for one of the all-time greats on one of NASCAR's most historic tracks.

(All NASCAR loop data statistics are from 2005 to present.)