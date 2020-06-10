Number 1 of "Gone with the Wind" on Amazon's Best Seller List, Sold Out – Up News Info

While HBO Max was pulling gone With the Wind –Temporally– from its streaming offer on Tuesday, Amazon has reaped the rewards of the controversy that followed. The 1939 classic reached the top of Amazon's best-seller list overnight, currently it is ranked No. 1 as well as No. 8 and No. 9. It did so in different versions, DVD , Blu-ray and 70th Anniversary edition.

With the exception of what appear to be individual copies being offered (and immediately picked up) on the site, Victor Fleming's Civil War era film sold out in all formats. A Blu-ray copy was offered for $ 334.01. According to HBO Max, he will restore the film to its service as originally created but "with a discussion of its historical context."

Here is the Up News Info statement received from an HBO Max spokesperson on Tuesday:

Gone With the Wind is a product of its time and represents some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that, unfortunately, have been common in American society. These racist representations were wrong then and today are wrong, and we feel that maintaining this title without explanation and denunciation of those representations would be irresponsible. These representations are certainly contrary to WarnerMedia's values, so when we return the film to HBO Max, it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denunciation of those representations, but it will be presented as originally created, because to make it the opposite would be the same as affirming that these prejudices never existed. If we want to create a fairer, more equitable and inclusive future, we must first recognize and understand our history.

On Monday, Academy Award-winning writer and director John Ridley (12 years as a slave) had called for the removal of the HBO Max film, saying "not only" falls short "of the performance. It is a movie glorifying the southern antebellum. It is a movie that, when not ignoring the horrors of slavery, stops only to perpetuate some of the most painful stereotypes of people of color. "

In fact, the 1939 film is not aging well in an era of protests against police brutality and racial injustice. The epic Southern Civil War depicts slaves as happy with their lot and loyal to their owners to the end. It also minimizes, if not completely eliminates, the horrors of slavery, even when it romanticizes the suffering of Scarlett O & # 39; Hara from Vivien Leigh before, during and after the Civil War.

Gone With the Wind won 8 competitive Oscars, including the first Oscar awarded to a black person. That statue went to Hattie McDaniel for her role as the ever loyal slave to the Mammie House. He was also awarded the Best Picture; Best director; Best actress in a lead role; Best Writing, Screenplay; Best Photography, Color; Best Film Editing and Best Art Direction.

Gone With the Wind ranked AFI as the fourth best movie ever made on its list of the 100 Best Movies of All Time.

The removal occurs the same day that Up News Info confirmed that Paramount Network had withdrawn the cops. The program was suspended last week following the death of George Floyd. The series will not return.