Nuggets wanting to fight LeBron, Kawhi or Beard in the playoffs

Jamal Murray is crazy?

The Nuggets, wants everyone in the NBA to know it, are eager to fight LeBron James. This young Denver team, with precisely a playoff series victory on their resume, wants a piece from proven champion Kawhi Leonard, and isn't afraid to start an argument with James Harden.

"We don't think there is a team that can beat us in a seven game series when we are playing our best," Murray said.

He dreams big. I like the arrogance that Murray has carried into a long-time franchise that says winning a championship can't happen in Denver.

"Why not? Why not? Why not?" he said.

Alongside center Nikola Jokic, the young point guard is ready to take on anyone.

"When Joker and I are up and running, I don't think there is anyone who can stop us," Murray said during a recent Zoom call with local media.

But shooting from the lip is easy. Pounce the Lakers, Clippers, or Rockets into the wild and wild Western Conference when the NBA resumes play in Florida? That will be difficult. Harder than anything Jokic and Murray have accomplished on the basketball court.

"We know we can win the title," said Murray, emboldened by the team's 43-22 record when the coronavirus disrupted the regular season in March.

Are the Nuggets ready to walk the cheeky talk? At relatively tender ages, have Jokic, 25, and Murray, 23, grown up enough to run with the big dogs in the NBA playoffs?

We will see. But I think not.

In a league that celebrates individual greatness like no other team sport in the US. The playoffs are when the NBA stars shine the brightest.

Jokic and Murray are young and capable of being very good together. But while Jokic is a bona fide star, Murray has yet to prove himself a top-tier guard anywhere near a consistent base.

Yes, it takes more than two to win a playoff series. But at the crucial moment, or the winning moment, as Magic Johnson liked to call it, every NBA team looks to its stars to take over.

And the Western Conference is full of dynamic duets. How do you think Jokic and Murray compare to Clippers 'Leonard and Paul George, who might not even be the best double in town they share with the Lakers' James and Anthony Davis?

The last team Denver wants to see in the first round of the playoffs is Houston, with Harden and Russell Westbrook. As the Nuggets scream they have the next, could the Mavericks Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis be the most dangerous young weapons in the West?

All the cool kids in the NBA canteen salivate over advanced metrics, and consider any non-statistic opinion to be nonsense. So I will play that game, and for the purpose of starting this argument, rate the western stars by Real Plus-Minus.

Lakers: 9.92 (James 6.86; Davis 3.06)

Rockets: 9.08 (Harden 5.71; Westbrook 3.37)

Mavericks: 6.40 (Doncic 3.80; Porzingis 2.60)

Clippers: 6.02 (Leonard 4.08; George 1.94)

Nuggets: 3.80 (Jokic 3.44; Murray 0.36)

Lacking a true number 2 to form a dynamic duo, coach Michael Malone was forced to lean on Jokic to the point of exhaustion a year ago. While Murray is not afraid, has his game grown enough that Denver is more than just a remote chance of winning the championship?

While the Nuggets embrace the convenient excuse that youth and inexperience caused them to be fired from the playoffs at their home in 2019, it would be outrageous to suggest that the most important reason Denver lost to Portland is because Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum Jokic and Murray outnumbered slightly over the course of seven games?

"We shouldn't have lost to Portland," said Murray.

I am tempted to knock down this boat. I am moving with the suggestion that Denver will not be a true championship contender until the Nuggets trust Michael Porter Jr.'s abilities and health enough to anoint him as the Jokic wing. But let's put that argument on hold, leaving a lively debate about MPJ's role to bounce off the walls of the NBA bubble in Orlando.

For now, guess this: Can Joker and Jamal defeat Bron and the Brow in the NBA playoffs, or even survive a showdown against Beard and Russ?

I don't know about you, but I can't wait to find out. The sweet anticipation is precisely why we have missed sports so much.