North Carolina Speedway ordered to close – Up News Info Detroit

The administration of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper ordered the closure of a small stock car track that allowed large crowds to repeatedly gather for weekend races, declaring it an "imminent danger,quot; to the spread of COVID- 19.

The order signed by Cooper's health secretary says Ace Speedway in Alamance County, 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Raleigh, is violating the governor's executive order limiting external mass assemblies to 25 people.

Media reported that crowds at the road course exceeded 2,000, including a meeting last Saturday, even after the Democratic governor's office wrote a letter stating that the track's actions were in "open defiance,quot; of health restrictions. Media reports indicated that many attendees of the three-weekend races since late May sat and stood close to each other, and few wore masks.

The action came after Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson announced Monday that he would not issue a misdemeanor offense on the highway. He questioned the legality of Cooper's restrictions and said that local tracks elsewhere were not being punished for opening. Cooper had said he would act if Alamance County officials did not.

“The North Carolinians are making great sacrifices to protect their families and neighbors. This virus is highly contagious and very dangerous, "Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a press release on Tuesday. "Bad actors who blatantly violate public health orders put all of our families and loved ones at risk."

An email sent through the highway website seeking comment from owners of father and son Robert and Jason Turner was not immediately responded Tuesday. A message on the circuit's main phone number said that the voicemail was full.

The disclosure of the legal action came when North Carolina reported another record for virus-related hospitalizations at 774 as of Tuesday morning. There have now been more than 37,150 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began and about 1,030 deaths, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of tests completed has exceeded 553,700, and health officials revealed an updated guide to testing that encourages doctors to consider testing of people who have participated in protests and other mass gatherings where exposure could have occurred.

Cohen's order issued Monday tells owners to publicly announce that the races will be canceled until Cooper's executive order expires on June 26, although that could be extended. He said the circuit could reopen sooner if its operators create a plan to keep viewers away, conduct daily checks on employee symptoms, and perform frequent cleanings.

The next regularly scheduled race on the 0.4 mile track is June 19.

The speed circuit appeared to attempt to circumvent the governor's rules last Saturday by suggesting that the meeting was protected by a First Amendment exemption. A sign on the road read: "This event is held in peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere." There were protests in major cities during the past 10 days after the death of George Floyd from Minnesota police custody.

NASCAR, which resumed racing last month on its main track without crowds, announced Tuesday that it would allow some fans to return to racing later this month in Florida and Alabama.

Cooper's executive orders limiting trade and movement during the pandemic have caused him pain for industries that have yet to open. It has been sued by bars, gyms, and adult entertainment clubs seeking to waive its restrictions. A business court judge on Tuesday denied motions from a handful of gyms, martial arts facilities and a mainly outdoor bar that he was seeking to reopen immediately, but the lawsuits have not ended.

Cooper vetoed a bill last week from the Republican-controlled legislature that would have allowed bars to reopen only outdoors and give more outdoor seating options to restaurants that have yet to limit their indoor capacity. The governor said he prevented him and other emergency officials from closing them easily in the event of a surge in the virus.

After intense debate weighing up residents 'physical health and business owners' financial struggles, the state Senate voted Tuesday for a measure containing the language of bars and restaurants, while partially reopening gyms. It also contains a new provision that allows Cooper to close them again, provided it receives the backing of other elected leaders across the state.

While some Democrats complained that the provision would allow Republican Council of State members to block Cooper's action, seven Democrats joined with all Republicans to vote in favor of the full measure. The bill needs a more affirmative vote from the House before heading to Cooper's desk.

