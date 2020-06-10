No liability exemptions, shorter work days, no discrimination against older crew members – Up News Info

The Editors Guild, IATSE Local 700, has issued its protocols for the safe return to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including a "guiding principle" that "employers are prohibited from asking or requiring any team to sign disclaimers. "

The specific recommendations for the union guild are in addition to the health and safety protocols issued last week by the Industry-wide Labor Management Safety Committee Working Group, which did not address the liability issue, although it has been There is considerable speculation that some employers may request such exemptions from their molds and crews. The guidelines issued last week by the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, contained a similar ban on such exemptions.

The Guild of Publishers guidelines for post-production work require employers to "limit the length of consecutive business days and excessive work days whenever possible and extend response times whenever possible to ensure crew stay healthy and get adequate rest. " The protocols cover a wide variety of security concerns for all types of downstream work, from shared workspaces and adequate ventilation to special considerations for travel, in-person collaborations, and remote work.

The guild also requests that COVID-19 compliance officers be available no matter where the work is done. “Since post-production staff work at various locations, inside and outside the studio lots, in separate and third-party leased facilities, and work very late, with some departments operating three shifts within a 24-hour period, the Issue of having access for a designated COVID-19 Compliance Officer is paramount. A mechanism should be established to address this in all work areas and all shifts. In addition, the entire crew will receive copies of the safety protocols / guidelines once employment begins and updates as they are written. ”

Editors Guild



Cathy Repola, national executive director of the Editors Guild, today told its members that she has submitted the protocols to IATSE and the labor side of the Working Group of the Occupational Safety Committee for the entire Industry for the next reopening phases, but noted that "There are still a couple of steps that need to be completed. One of them is to have these concerns and considerations reviewed and incorporated into a Phase Two document of the Industry-wide Workplace Safety Committee Working Group. The other involves negotiations. with the AMPTP on any temporary changes that must be addressed in our collective bargaining agreements to implement security protocols. ”

She said the protocols, written after member comments and in conjunction with small working groups representing the various classifications of her location, contain "what we believe must be followed and implemented for our members to return safely to the job sites and / or continue to work remotely in some cases, at least for now. "

"Given the dynamic and evolutionary nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, these tentative protocols / guidelines will likely have to be modified and adapted as circumstances change," the union said in its "guiding principles" for a safe return to work. “For example, additional reviews and requirements regarding various items, including testing and PPE, are subject to additional discussion and agreement between the Employers and the IATSE and Local 700.

Other guidelines include:

• Leave policies must be flexible, non-punitive, and paid to allow sick employees to stay at home and away from their coworkers. Paid leave policies should also take into account employees who need to stay home with their children if there are school or daycare closings, or to care for sick family members.

• The Union will be notified of all employees who are asked to return to a workplace in advance and allow adequate time to address any concerns.

• It is imperative that these safety protocols / guidelines are not used to allow age discrimination or violation of health privacy issues.

• Post-production work should be stopped periodically (every 4-6 hours) to facilitate a break for hand hygiene and high-contact cleaning. High contact surfaces should be cleaned throughout each shift with EPA registered disinfectant, following the manufacturer's instructions, for example, safety requirements, protective equipment, concentration, contact time. Examples of high contact surfaces are tables, door knobs, light switches, countertops, telephones, faucets, stair handrails, elevators, etc.

• Management should work with all departments / crews to review and implement specific plans for cleaning specific department equipment. Departments will review specific workflows and identify ways to ensure equipment disinfection and physical distance, e.g. Eg keyboards, hard drives, microphones, etc.

• Post-production areas should designate specific individuals qualified and trained to perform a high-contact scan, with an emphasis on shared spaces and equipment. All shared workspaces will be cleaned daily and between shifts, with an emphasis on high-contact surfaces, including but not limited to post-production offices, break areas, and food / meal areas, and trash cans will be emptied at the end of each shift. Dedicated cleaning teams should clean common spaces between shifts 24 hours.

• Those responsible for preparing and distributing food should wash their hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer before starting food preparation or distribution and regularly afterwards.

• Since the sharing of plates, cups, and eating utensils will be prohibited, in an effort to eliminate unnecessary waste, the Employer must provide compostable containers, plates, and utensils. The use of plastic water bottles is not recommended.

• It is not recommended that the crew leave the workplace to obtain food during the course of the working day, whenever possible. Many crew members work in places where food is not available; therefore, food must be available to the crew in accordance with safety protocols / guidelines for food handling. For those who would be more comfortable bringing their own food, the Employer will provide a refrigerator.

• Post-production offices, newsrooms, sets, meeting rooms, and other workspaces should have infection control protocols / guidelines for providing makeshift meals, snacks, and coffee. Similarly, break rooms, microwaves, dishes, and food deliveries will require periodic disinfection and physical distancing. Postproduction must provide adequately trained personnel, equipment, materials and space so that crews can execute these protocols / guidelines.