Nina Parker from E! Weighs on the apology of the co-creators of Friends

Too little and too late?

friends co-creator Marta Kauffman I recently apologized for the lack of diversity in the long sitcom, explaining at the virtual ATX TV Festival 2020: "I wish I knew what I know today … We have always encouraged diversity people in our company, but I did not enough ". However, as E! Hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Scott Tweedie discussed about the last Daily popThe recognition seems to be, as Stewart said, "a little late."

Parker agreed with Stewart and said, "I mean, Marta, welcome to the rest of the world, girl. What are you talking about?"

She continued, "Sorry, guys. But people have been talking about this since friends& # 39; start. The fact that, well, sure, all whites get together in New York? That happen. But is everyone on the street white?

Parker asked Tweedie, who lives in New York, if the city looked "the way friends he described it, "to which he replied:" It is definitely not so. "