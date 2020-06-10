Nina Parker from E! Weighs on the apology of the co-creators of Friends

Too little and too late?
friends co-creator Marta Kauffman I recently apologized for the lack of diversity in the long sitcom, explaining at the virtual ATX TV Festival 2020: "I wish I knew what I know today … We have always encouraged diversity people in our company, but I did not enough ". However, as E! Hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Scott Tweedie discussed about the last Daily popThe recognition seems to be, as Stewart said, "a little late."
Parker agreed with Stewart and said, "I mean, Marta, welcome to the rest of the world, girl. What are you talking about?"
She continued, "Sorry, guys. But people have been talking about this since friends& # 39; start. The fact that, well, sure, all whites get together in New York? That happen. But is everyone on the street white?
Parker asked Tweedie, who lives in New York, if the city looked "the way friends he described it, "to which he replied:" It is definitely not so. "
Parker continued to express his frustration, especially because he said Kauffman "has been in this industry,quot; for a while now.
"As, of course, this has been something that should have been discussed," he said. "And in fact, especially in black communities, there were people who specifically boycotted friends and Seinfeld because they felt that they were not represented in these conventional programs that were based in cities where people of color stood out. "
Parker continued, "So, you know, I'm glad people come to the party, but damn, I hope you brought me a bottle of wine because it's too late."
Stewart echoed Parker's sentiment, adding that these conversations about representation in general "have been going on for years and years and years."
"And everyone is now like 'Oh my gosh,'" Stewart said. "And myself included! I don't want to pretend I'm not part of that narration too. But it really is, like, the party has been going on."
Tweedie noted that the entire situation "is a perfect example of the white privileged lifestyle."
"Because I was watching it when I grew up. I thought it was funny. I thought it was a brilliant show," he explained. "And I never thought, 'What if there's a black kid out there watching this show and saying,' What kind of world is this? '
Parker, however, said that "this is specifically how I felt watching TV in general growing up,quot; and "the fact that you guys didn't notice, and it was the first thing I noticed,quot; is something that should be part of the ongoing conversation on race and representation.
"Not just on television, but let's talk in the workspaces. Let's talk in the social spaces, you know, go to a restaurant or a bar in Los Angeles," Parker said. "There is diversity, but sometimes you walk into a place and you like it, 'No one else here looks like me'. And I think those are conversations that we have to have between ourselves, about how difficult it is to feel that you're part of a community that doesn't recognize you. "
See the full Daily pop discussion in the clip above.