Nikola electric truck startup faces auto giants

Image copyright

Nikola Screenshot

Nikola has mainly focused on commercial trucks





An electric trucking company that has yet to deliver a single vehicle already has a higher market value than industry staunch Fiat Chrysler.

Since trading on the Nasdaq last week, US startup Nikola has seen its share price more than double, sending its market value to $ 26.3 billion (£ 20.5 billion).

The gains came after the company announced on Twitter when it would accept orders for its truck.

The dramatic increase made comparisons with more established rival Tesla.

Tesla has also seen its market value outshine traditional competitors, despite having much smaller sales and a long history of financial loss.

On Twitter, Nikola CEO Trevor Milton celebrated the stock price gains, echoing Tesla chief Elon Musk's presence on social media.

Now a billionaire, Milton said he had his sights set on overtaking Ford's best-selling F-150 pickup truck and promised to do his "part to be the most accessible and direct executive on Twitter."

Skip Twitter post by @nikolatrevor I have wanted to say this all my adult life; $ NKLA Now it is worth more than Ford and FCA. Pinching GM's heels. You can go up or down and that's life, but I'll do my part to be the most accessible and direct executive on Twitter. Others will follow. – Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) June 9, 2020

What is Nikola?

Until recently, Nikola, which like Tesla takes its name from the inventor, had primarily focused its development on commercial trucks.

The firm, which is based in the southwestern United States in Arizona, has obtained financial backing from Bosch and companies related to the family of Fiat founder Giovanni Agnelli. He claims that he prepares the giant Anheuser-Busch as a client.

It had raised around $ 500 million prior to its listing, but the company has yet to generate any revenue. He lost more than $ 33 million in the first three months of the year.

In preparing for his listing, Nikola estimated his net worth at around $ 3.2 billion. It raised more than $ 700 million in the debut, which will go in part to build its manufacturing facilities.

The 250-employee firm has said it has more than $ 10 billion in commercial truck preorders and plans to start delivering trucks next year. It will begin accepting orders for the Badger truck on June 29.

Nikola's share price gains on Tuesday came as the Nasdaq hit another record. At one point, Nikola's demand for shares pushed prices so high that the company was worth above $ 28 billion from Ford.