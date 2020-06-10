Nightmare scenario of health worker; Protest in a pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a summary of news each morning on top coronaviruses and stories related to the reopening of the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated news.

San Francisco officials working to accelerate the reopening process of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – While many homeowners are barely hanging on to their closed businesses, city leaders are working on a plan to accelerate the reopening process that has closed San Francisco for months during the COVID-19 crisis. Supervisor Aaron Peskin said San Francisco was about to ask the state for permission to move the reopening process more quickly, by requesting a variation of Phase 2. "We are going to vote hopefully this coming Tuesday to formally request that the state give us that variation so that the director of health has much more freedom to bring forward dates for bars, outdoor dining, indoor dining, whatever, "Peskin said. read more

Nightmare scenario unfolds for COVID-19 frontline healthcare worker

SANTA CLARA – During the pandemic, we have seen healthcare workers protest the lack of personal protective equipment, we have seen tens of millions of Americans apply for unemployment and we hear stories of families on the sidelines who fear their inability to pay rent may cost them their homes. Jenny Moreno has personally experienced all three of these difficulties, all while her 25-year-old daughter was ill with COVID-19. "So the hardest part is knowing what you know, I don't want to lose my daughter." That was the difficult part, "said Moreno. In mid-March, Jenny Moreno began having conversations that no mother wants to have with her daughter. read more

"You cannot fight if you are sick,quot;; Tips from the Bay Area Physician to Protest a Pandemic

OAKLAND – In the past week and a half, we have seen tens of thousands of people marching through the Bay Area, protesting the end of police brutality and racism. The problem with all this? It is happening amid a global coronavirus pandemic. "(There is) clearly a high risk of COVID transmission, which means that when we are going to have a voice, we have to do it in a safe way," said Dr. Zubin Damania, a trained internist at Stanford. "We have to talk if we think we need to, but we also don't want to throw away all the sacrifice these communities have made." These are the communities that are at high risk of contracting COVID disease. " "You cannot fight if you are sick,quot;; Tips from the Bay Area Physician to Protest a Pandemic

Report: Tesla Workers Test Positive for Coronvirus Days After Defiant Musk Reopens Factory

SAN FRANCISCO – Several workers at the Tesla factory at the company's Fremont plant tested positive for the new coronavirus last month after CEO Elon Musk reopened the plant in defiance of county health orders. The Washington Post reported Tuesday that supervisors disclosed the cases to their teams and that affected employees were told to stay home, citing other employees with knowledge of the situation. The company reached an agreement with Alameda County to reopen on May 18 after Musk defied health orders and complained on social media and a profit call about the stoppage of production. Musk kept the plant open in March, even after the county deemed his business not essential. read more

Reopening: San Francisco to allow alfresco dining starting Friday

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed continued the rollback of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, announcing that San Francisco restaurants will be able to start eating outdoors next weekend. The announcement was the first sign of relief for the city's legendary restaurant industry that has been forced to shut down or rely on take-out service to survive. Several restaurants have closed permanently since the refugee order was issued in mid-March, and thousands of workers have been fired. Under the San Francisco Shared Spaces Program, restaurant owners can apply for permission to use a portion of the public right-of-way, such as sidewalks, parking lanes, streets, or other nearby public spaces such as parks and outdoor eating places. read more

COVID-19 hospitalizations increase as restaurants reopen for outdoor diners in Southbay

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County officials watch for a rising key indicator in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "We have seen an increase, a small increase in the number of hospitalizations in the county," said David Campos, Santa Clara County Public Information Officer. Hospitalizations increased from 38 on May 31 to 73 on Monday, June 8. County officials say the most likely cause is the easing of the restrictions, but they say it is still a "wait and see,quot; situation. "We know it will take us at least three weeks to fully understand the full impact of reducing the restrictions," Campos said. read more

BART employee with public contact tests positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – A BART employee interacting with the public tested positive for the coronavirus, BART officials said they found out Tuesday afternoon. Before the test, the employee wore gloves and a mask and kept a distance from others when they worked. The person is now quarantined, according to BART officials. The employee last worked among members of the public on Sunday. The person was not in close contact with the public, but worked at stations and trains on the BART system, BART officials said. read more

California school districts face uncertain path to reopen

DANVILLE – No one knows what the school will look like when and if it will reopen in the fall, and the guidelines released by the state superintendent of schools on Monday raise more questions than answers. After three months of lockdown, Carly Juroff can't wait to join her friends on the volleyball team at San Ramon Valley High School. But the guidelines announced by the State of California to reopen classes in person don't sound like the campus life I expected. "I am afraid of not getting a real high school experience because I will never make up for these years," Juroff said. State Superintendent Tony Thurmond's guidelines detail the new procedures, from everyone wearing masks and checking their temperatures before entering campus, to protocols for social distancing that may require students to only be on campus two days a week. read more

Apple granted patent for software that allows socially distant group selfies

CUPERTINO: With people around the world self-isolated at home to curb the spread of Covid-19, Apple received a software patent that would allow people to take group selfies while socially distancing themselves. The United States Patent and Trademark Office recently awarded Cupertino-based Apple a patent for the software that would allow "synthetic group selfies,quot; or socially distant group selfies. The software would allow a user to invite others to participate in a group selfie that would organize multiple people into a single image. It would remove the background image from other users' selfies and place them in the user's photo. While it appears Apple applied for the patent in response to the pandemic, the tech giant originally applied for the patent in 2018 and received it on June 2. read more

Reopening: BART, Caltrain that adds service while the passenger slowly picks up

OAKLAND – With more people returning to work, Bay Area Rapid Transit and Caltrain announced additions to the service. BART said it would add more service along a stretch of the yellow line, the busiest in the system. Between Pleasant Hill and Daly City stations, trains will run again every 15 minutes during peak hours. On May 1, the transit agency said the number of passengers had decreased by 93 percent compared to the same date last year, as the Bay Area was in the midst of the shelter-in-place order. . As of Monday, it has reached 91 percent below the baseline, according to data published on the BART website. read more

COVID-19: Fake contact tracers trying to steal personal information, warns AG Becerra

SAN FRANCISCO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra warned residents on Monday to be on guard against scammers pretending to be coronavirus contact trackers to trick people into providing personal information. By convincing victims that they have contacted someone who tested positive for COVID-19, scammers can obtain information such as social security numbers, health insurance information and financial information, according to Becerra. Scammers find victims through phone calls, email, and text messages. “Legitimate contact trackers will never ask you for personal information like your Social Security number or financial information. It makes his soul sick that there are people out there who dedicate themselves to scamming you, since most of us seek to unite to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, "Becerra said in a statement. read more

Lawrence Livermore joins NASCAR teams in a single respirator for use by patients with COVID-19

LIVERMORE – After weeks of prototyping, Lawrence Livermore Lab researchers have come up with a design that will allow mass production of FDA-approved mechanical ventilators for treating critically ill COVID-19 patients. Laboratory officials on Tuesday announced an agreement with medical device startup BioMedInnovations to manufacture the ventilators. The FDA evaluated the prototype and authorized it for emergency use, where it could provide relief in places where fans are scarce, such as underdeveloped countries or rural hospitals, or in the event of a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 transmission. read more

Santa Clara County Opens Emerging COVID-19 Test Sites in San José, Gilroy

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County launched two emerging COVID-19 coronavirus test sites Tuesday, allowing residents in Gilroy and San José to be tested for free. The test sites, located at Valley Health Center at 7475 Camino Arroyo in Gilroy and the auditorium of the Santa Clara County Service Center at 1555 Berger Drive in San Jose, will be open from 10 a.m. at 4 p.m. until Friday

Each location has the capacity to evaluate up to 500 people per day. "The county is strategically positioning our emerging testing centers where they are most essential," said County Supervisor Mike Wasserman. “There are now at least 46 locations across the county that offer COVID-19 diagnostic tests. We encourage everyone to get tested. " read more