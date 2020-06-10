Niecy Nash: The police threw a Taser at my son!

When they see us, actress Niecy Nash shared a recent story of when her own son was arrested and police officers took out his laser weapons.

"My son stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they put an electric gun to stop him rolling. And then they proceeded to interrogate him and ask him: 'You have a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? How did you get the car? Because it's a 2020 & # 39; ", he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Nash continued: "They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he owned it. They don't know if he had a wealthy mother. But what they probably felt was: How did this happen? A young black man gets a car that neither I don't even have one? And we're willing to make you suffer for it. "

Nash then offered some advice to those who ask what can be done to help.

"So my suggestion is that you need to ask non-black people what they can do. Don't call one more black person and ask them nothing about anything. You call white people and ask them what they could do because black people By definition, it cannot be racist because it is not we who are in power. "