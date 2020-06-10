Niecy Nash: The police threw a Taser at my son!

Bradley Lamb
When they see us, actress Niecy Nash shared a recent story of when her own son was arrested and police officers took out his laser weapons.

"My son stopped leaving my house last Sunday. And they put an electric gun to stop him rolling. And then they proceeded to interrogate him and ask him: 'You have a T-Mobile shirt. Do you work there? How did you get the car? Because it's a 2020 & # 39; ", he told The Hollywood Reporter.

