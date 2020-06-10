Niecy Nash admits it was a "shipwreck,quot; after police threw Tasers at her son due to a "rolling stop,quot;

Following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests around the world, Mrs. America Star Niecy Nash says it is "a mess,quot; after her son had a terrifying encounter with Los Angeles police last weekend.

In an interview with Hollywood reporterNash said police officers detained his son Dominic and "put an electric pistol in,quot; after he left her at home on Sunday, June 7.

Niecy Nash, star of When They See Us and Mrs. America, on the anguish and anger of black parents: "Now even the kids see that complying won't take you home to your family at the end of the day. So what do we tell them now? I have no idea." https://t.co/SP7pBcd8hz – VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 4, 2020

“My son was stopped from leaving my house last Sunday. And they put an electric gun to stop him. And then she proceeded to question him and ask him: have you got a T-Mobile t-shirt. You work there? Because if you do, how did you pay for this car? Because this is 2020, "Nash said." They don't know if he was a manager. They don't know if he owned it. They don't know if he had a rich mom. But what they probably felt was, "How did this young black man get a car that I don't even have?" And we are in a position to make you suffer for it. "

the Reindeer 911 Star says she is struggling with what to say to her son, and that she doesn't know how to answer questions from non-black people who keep asking her what they can do. Nash says she used to tell her son that if he just complied and got home. So if something bad happened, they would "fix it later."

But now that everyone has witnessed the murder of George Floyd on national television, she doesn't know what to do because Floyd complied with the officers. Nash explained that he was handcuffed and on the ground with his hands behind his back. She says that people call and ask her to tell them something, but she is still trying to figure out what to say to her own family.

Niecy Nash says the cast of Reindeer 911 – who play a group of clumsy policemen – gathered and donated $ 10,000 for George Floyd's funeral. She says it is important to know that even in their art, they still have humanity.

Ad

New episodes of Reindeer 911 They are currently available for broadcast on Quibi.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

eleven