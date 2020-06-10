Nicola Sturgeon says Alex Salmond SNP's conspiracy theory is "a lot of nonsense,quot;

Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed claims that her allies attempted to bring down Alex Salmond as "a bunch of nonsense."

The prime minister said "there was no conspiracy,quot; against his predecessor and said he will "elaborate,quot; on the matter in the future.

Salmond, who was Prime Minister between 2007 and 2014, was acquitted in March of sexually assaulting nine women.

Some of her accusers were linked to the SNP, and supporters of the former leader believe there was an attempt to suppress him.

SNP MP Kenny MacAskill, who was Salmond's chief justice, said the criminal case against his former boss appeared to have been "offered to the Scottish Police on a platter,quot; by high-ranking government and SNP sources.













Receive all the top Scottish policy news sent directly to your Inbox by subscribing to our Policy newsletter. We cover Holyrood, Westminster and local councils, with a current focus on how our governments are managing the coronavirus pandemic. To register, simply enter your email address in the pink box near the top of this article. Alternatively, you can visit our newsletter subscription center. Once you're there, enter your email address and select Policy and any other Daily Record newsletter that interests you.

Jim Sillars, the former deputy SNP leader, also wrote about the book Salmond plans to write: "The book he is writing, with material that he was not allowed to produce at trial, but which has all the authenticity of the Scottish government and the SNP party documents will be like a volcano that explodes under some people.

"Some whose identities I and others know, but cannot name, must tremble at the prospect of what is to come."







(Image: PA)



Sturgeon has said next to nothing since Salmond's acquittal, but addressed the conspiracy claims in an interview with the BBC on Wednesday night.

She told BBC Newsnight: "There was no conspiracy. It is a lot of nonsense. But, as I say, in due course I will have the opportunity to elaborate on that point of view."

When asked how he felt when he heard the verdict, he said: “The day I heard the verdict, I was immersed in the coronavirus treatment and I'm not trying to avoid the question, but actually I was.







(Image: PA)



"Most of me, almost everything I thought that day and in the days before that, and in the days after, have been about the coronavirus.

Look, there will be consultations, parliamentary consultations where I will have the opportunity to express my opinion and to have questions asked and examined, and you know, I will deal with that full time.

"But right now, and in that moment when you ask me, my focus was to try to deal with the immediate crisis that the country is going through."







(Image: AFP / Getty Images)



After being cleared, Salmond said he would not make any further public statements until after the pandemic ended.

The criminal case followed an internal government investigation into allegations of misconduct against Salmond.

A judge ruled that this non-criminal investigation had been illegal and tainted by prejudice.

A Holyrood committee is investigating the decisions made during this investigation, which cost the taxpayer more than £ 500,000.