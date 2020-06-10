Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 69 to donate proceeds from their most recent bailout assistance program

Positive TSR images: Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 69 are back with another collaboration, Roomies, but this time, they are doing it for a good cause!

Tekashi announced a few weeks ago that he had a new song, and it has just been confirmed that Nicki Minaj will appear on it. "Trollz,quot; will be released on Friday with a music video, as well as a new product launch from the 6ix9ine website.

Nicki took to Instagram to announce that a portion of the proceeds from the new collaboration will go to The Bail Project Inc, to help low-income people pay their bail.

"A portion of Trollz's revenue, including the March articles, will go directly to The Bail Project Inc.," writes Nicki. "The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income people who cannot post a two-wage bail while awaiting trial."

She continues saying:

"We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people who work on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand an END to the attacks and killings of African Americans by the police."

As everyone knows, Tekashi has had his fair share of clashes with the law, so his connection to the cause is clear. And in light of the recent tragedies at the hands of the police, many fans are here for the contribution of Nicki and Tekashi.