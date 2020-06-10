Niamh Algar, Billy Howle, Nick Frost Ready for Thriller – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Niamh Algar (The virtues), Mia Goth (Sigh) Billy Howle (Outlaw King), Paapa Essiedu (London Gangs), Nick Frost (Hot fuzz) and Aisling Bea (Living with yourself) lead the impressive cast of crime thriller Sweet Dreams, which launches ahead of the virtual market in Cannes.

The "Fargo in England "by writer and director Carl Tibbets (Black mirror) and producer Matthew James Wilkinson (Yesterday) by Stigma Films traces a series of unfortunate coincidences that bring the excessive ambitions of a group of minor criminals to an unpleasant end. Algar will play the chief of police trying to end the destruction.

The team aims to film in the fourth quarter of 2020. AMP International handles worldwide sales.

Tibbetts is known for running the show 2011 withdrawal with Thandie Newton, Cillian Murphy, and Jamie Bell, and multiple episodes of hit TV dramas including Black mirror, The tunnel, Humans, Woman in white and produced by BBC Studios We hunt together, which launched this year.

Gail Stevens and Rebecca Farhall from Gail Stevens Casting are on board for the casting.

Tibbetts commented: “I am delighted to be working with this fantastic cast and to partner with Amp and Stigma on my second film. Sweet Dreams is Pulp fiction in Martin Parr's England. An action-packed, black criminal thriller. Think No country for old men, Fargo in England and In witches and Shallow grave. Fun, dark, violent and moving; has it all ".

Algar last year starred in the critically acclaimed series Shane Meadows. The virtues and it has the HBO Max series Raised by wolves and the Jason Statham movie Cash truck Next Bea is known for writing and starring in Channel4 series This way and recently starred in the drama directed by Stephen Frears Exam. London Gangs actor Essiedu has BBC and HBO series I can destroy you going up.

Hot fuzz and World's End star Frost has the HBO series The nevers next Sigh and Emma actress Goth has a role Help next Howle is best known for Dunkirk, Outlaw King, On the beach of chesil and for playing Rey's father in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.