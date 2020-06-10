Next generation of great golfers playing tournament in Carrollton – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CARROLLTON, Texas () – While the golf nation will have its eyes focused directly on Colonial Country Club for the resumption of the PGA Tour at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the next generation of top golfers is honing their skills at Carrollton this week.

The Maridoe Junior Invitational is played on the Maridoe Golf Course in Carrollton.

The 54-hole tournament is played over three days, with the final round scheduled for Thursday.

The tournament has attracted some of the best talent from across the country as players return to competition after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.