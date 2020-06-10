New Silver Lake Facility A Tribute to Black Americans Shot and Killed by Police – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A new art installation was installed in the Silver Lake Reservoir, dedicated to black Americans who were shot dead by police.

The "Say Your Names: Silver Lake Memorial,quot; art project shows the names of unarmed black Americans from across the United States who were killed by police.

It has more than a hundred people registered so far on a chain link fence surrounding the reservoir, along its 2.2-mile trail.

Project co-organizer Eli Caplan told the Los Angeles Times that he chose this location because of its high visibility.

This follows the death of George Floyd late last month in Minneapolis, which has reverberated in Los Angeles and the nation and prompted calls for serious criminal justice reform and an end to police brutality.

On May 25, the cell phone captured images of the violent arrest of Floyd, 46. The video showed a white police officer with his knee pressed against Floyd's neck and repeatedly saying that he cannot breathe. He later died in a hospital. The video sparked outrage and a week and a half of protests across the Los Angeles metropolitan area and across the country, calling for law reform and an end to police brutality.

All four officers involved in the arrest were fired and have since been arrested. The officer whose knee was on Floyd's neck was charged with second-degree murder.

According to Up News Info Minnesota, the officers had been sent to a report of someone using a forged document at a deli. Police initially claimed that Floyd resisted officers and was intoxicated.