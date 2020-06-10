New Jersey Corrections Officer Suspended, FedEx Employee Fired After Seen Mocking George Floyd's Death in Front of Protesters

A New Jersey corrections officer has been suspended and FedEx He has terminated a man's job after a viral video showed them mocking George Floyd's death in front of Black Lives Matter protesters. Social media users discovered their identities and went to work communicating with their employers.

According to NJ.com, commentators and state employment records identified the officer as Joe DeMarco. The second person involved, Jim DeMarco, was identified as a FedEx employee, and on Tuesday the company announced that the man had been fired.

In a tweet, the company said: “FedEx maintains its team members to a high standard of personal conduct, and we do not tolerate the kind of heinous and offensive behavior shown in this video. The individual involved is no longer a FedEx employee. We support those who support justice and equality. "

FedEx maintains its team members with a high level of personal conduct, and we do not tolerate the kind of heinous and offensive behavior shown in this video. The individual involved is no longer a FedEx employee. We support those who support justice and equality. – FedEx (@FedEx) June 9, 2020

The New Jersey Department of Corrections also released a statement and said:

The protest took place Monday in Franklin Township, New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy spoke about the incident and said: "Mocking the murder of George Floyd in an effort to belittle the calls for justice of our black and brown communities is disgusting. I condemn this behavior in the strongest possible terms. We will not let the actions of a few distract from our progress towards dismantling systemic racism. "

It is disgusting to mock the murder of George Floyd in an effort to belittle the calls for justice of our black and brown communities. I condemn this behavior in the strongest possible terms. We will not let the actions of a few distract us from our progress toward dismantling systemic racism. https://t.co/Rb1RUsST5I – Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 10, 2020

One of the protesters who witnessed the incident said, "That gentleman is someone's uncle. That gentleman is someone's father. So you can imagine the hatred he has been feeling and the generations that come from him. That is what probably hurts. more. Knowing that hatred is not only theirs, but that it continues. "

On Tuesday, George Floyd's last memorial service took place in Houston when loved ones said their goodbyes.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94