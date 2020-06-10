New coronavirus concern in Indonesia: a post-pandemic baby boom

Government vehicles began appearing in Indonesian towns and cities in May, equipped with loudspeakers that delivered a forceful message.
"You can have sex. You can get married. But don't get pregnant, "health workers read from a script." Dads, please control yourself. You can get married. You can have sex whenever you use contraception. "
Indonesian officials are concerned about a possible unintended consequence of the country's coronavirus restrictions: a post-pandemic baby boom.
In April, when people across Indonesia stayed home, about 10 million married couples stopped using contraception, according to the National Agency for Population and Family Planning, which collects data from clinics and hospitals that distribute contraceptives.
Many women were unable to access contraceptives because their healthcare provider was closed. Others did not want to risk a visit, for fear of contracting the virus. Now officials expect a wave of unplanned births next year, many of them to poor families who were already struggling.
"We are nervous about leaving the house, not to mention going to the hospital, which is the source of all illnesses," said Lana Mutisari, 36, a married woman in a suburb of Jakarta, the capital, who has postponed a appointment. to get an IUD. "There are all kinds of viruses there."
Hasto Wardoyo, an obstetrician and gynecologist who runs the family planning agency, has estimated that there could be an additional 370,000 to 500,000 births early next year, in a country that typically sees about 4.8 million a year.
That would be a setback to Indonesia's extensive efforts to promote smaller families, a key aspect of its fight against child malnutrition. President Joko Widodo has become a national goal to reduce child growth retardation (impaired development as a result of poor nutrition and other factors) by half in four years.
"There shouldn't be an unwanted pregnancy," said Dr. Hasto.
Contraceptives are free to the Indonesian poor, and government officials visit young married couples of various incomes who promote contraceptive use, often the wife of a neighborhood official or one of the agency's 24,000 counselors. Family planning.
According to the agency, half of Indonesian women who use contraceptives receive hormone injections, which are administered monthly or every three months. Another 20 percent use birth control pills, which women were required to collect monthly if they had government insurance. (Condoms are widely available but unpopular, at least among married couples.)
Those regular clinic visits were largely interrupted by the coronavirus, which in Indonesia has caused more than 34,000 infections and almost 1,900 deaths. In Jakarta, the country's first epicenter, new infections have subsided and mosques, shopping malls and offices have been gradually reopened this month. But cases are increasing in other parts of Indonesia, including the provinces of East Java and Papua.
Dr. Hasto, the head of family planning, said his estimate of up to half a million unplanned births was conservative. But he said he was confident that the changes his agency had begun to make could prevent a much bigger baby boom.
Regulations have been revised to allow for home contraceptive delivery and to allow women to obtain more than one month of contraceptive pills at a time. In April, the government began delivering contraceptives along with the emergency food supplies that many families were receiving due to the pandemic.
"We carry out door-to-door distribution while delivering basic food packages," said Dr. Hasto. “We give free injections. We also bring birth control pills. "
The agency has also stepped up its advocacy efforts, which include radio and social media releases as well as speaker trucks. to encourage couples to postpone pregnancy until the Covid-19 crisis ends.
In the city of Semarang, a health worker Direct conversations about contraception over a loudspeaker briefly became a national controversy, with some saying the language was inappropriate. But the attention helped spread the message.
Novita Saputri, 28, secretary of a foreign trade company in Jakarta who has been married for 18 months, wants to have a baby, but not until the pandemic ends. Your doctor's office is in a nearby hospital and you don't want to risk the monthly visits you would need if you got pregnant now.
"If I go to the hospital, the risk of contracting the virus is higher," he said.
But she prefers not to use birth control pills or injections, worrying that she may gain weight. Instead, she and her husband, who have been locked up in their home for three months, use condoms occasionally and have less frequent sex. (His video game habit helps, he joked.)
Indonesian authorities' involvement in family planning dates back to 1970, when the country was under a military dictatorship led by President Suharto. Soldiers promoted contraceptive use, and army doctors performed vasectomies and tubal ligation, according to the family planning agency.
The agency still works with the military and police, who have been involved in the recent delivery of contraceptives to the home. Dr. Hasto said the agency would celebrate National Family Day on June 29 by mobilizing teams to deliver contraceptives to one million people.
Lana, a suburban Jakarta resident, has a 2-year-old daughter and said she would like to wait two years before having another child. But fear of Covid-19 makes her reluctant to make an appointment to get an IUD.
"People think that when we work from home, we always make a baby," said Ms Lana, a researcher at Gojek, a well-known Indonesian transport company. "There are two babysitters at home. My son is active. Our home is lively. It's not a romantic setting. "
Still, he admitted, anything could happen, especially if his home confinement continues.
"We could have a baby sooner than we planned," he said with a smile. "There is always a risk in life."