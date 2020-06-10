New coronavirus concern in Indonesia: a post-pandemic baby boom

Government vehicles began appearing in Indonesian towns and cities in May, equipped with loudspeakers that delivered a forceful message.

"You can have sex. You can get married. But don't get pregnant, "health workers read from a script." Dads, please control yourself. You can get married. You can have sex whenever you use contraception. "

Indonesian officials are concerned about a possible unintended consequence of the country's coronavirus restrictions: a post-pandemic baby boom.

In April, when people across Indonesia stayed home, about 10 million married couples stopped using contraception, according to the National Agency for Population and Family Planning, which collects data from clinics and hospitals that distribute contraceptives.