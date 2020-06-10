New Coronavirus Cases in Colorado Still Low

The number of new coronavirus cases in Colorado remains relatively low, although Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that state officials are monitoring nearby states where there are a growing number of people with the respiratory disease COVID-19.

There are 28,347 people confirmed to have the new coronavirus, a 164-person increase from 28,183 individuals, according to the latest data from the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

"We are looking wearily at Utah and Arizona, neighboring states that have shown substantial increases in COVID-19 in the past week alone," Polis said during a press conference.

Polis noted that there are many trips between the two states and Colorado, but said there are no plans for any type of checks from people entering the state.

Cumulative hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased this week, however, state health authorities said the increase is the result of a change in reports.

With the change, the data now includes hospitalizations in cases where a person was admitted to a facility after public health officials conducted their investigation. In the past, such information was not always reported to state or local agencies, according to a press release.

In total, 5,025 people have been hospitalized for the new coronavirus, 166 people more than 4,859 hospitalizations. However, as of Tuesday, 180 people remained in the hospital with COVID-19, according to the state health department.

As of Sunday, 1,553 people died with COVID-19, 10 more people than 1,543 deaths. The number of people who died from the disease also increased by 20 people, from 1,292 deaths to 1,312 deaths.