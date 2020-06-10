Netflix viewers accuse erotic thriller 365 Dni of "romanticizing kidnapping and Stockholm syndrome"

Netflix viewers have accused a new erotic thriller of "romanticizing" kidnapping and Stockholm syndrome.

Drama in Polish language 365 ID , Which translates to "365 days," debuted internationally on the streaming service in June and quickly became one of the three most viewed items on the platform in the UK, the United States, and Canada.

The film follows Torricelli (Michele Morrone), a mob boss who kidnaps executive Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) while on vacation in Sicily, giving him 365 days to fall in love with him.





The erotic film quickly draws parallels with the Fifty Shades of Grey series, but some viewers have accused the drama of "romanticizing" the kidnapping by showing a victim falling in love with her captor.

Sharing Netflix's description of the film, which details "an ardent executive in a spiritless relationship (who) is the victim of a dominant mob boss," one reviewer tweeted, "Um @netflix, what's up in the shit. How real do you fall in love with your ABDUCTOR?

They continued, "On what planet are we labeling this as 'Romantic'? Was this a 'luxurious' kidnapping? Was it a romantic hijacking? How is this labeled as romance rather than horror?

They were not the only viewers who felt this way, one accused the filmmakers of "trivializing rape and kidnapping", while another added: "Kidnapping is a crime, it is not romantic."

Referring to Wattpad, a website that was once synonymous with erotic fan fiction, a Netflix user asked, "So what 12-year-old wattpad, Stockholm syndrome repackaged as a love story, limit abuse festival Did you get this idea started? "

365 ID Viewers did not universally criticize him, and many praised the film for its sex scenes, but for some, the questionable plot ethic was impossible to beat.

















"I just finished # 365Dni and while the sex scenes were great, the story itself romanticizes the kidnapping and a forced relationship," wrote one viewer. "Basically you only see Shawty contract Stockholm syndrome."