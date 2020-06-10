Netflix removes The League of Gentlemen and The Mighty Boosh over blackface

The Independent employs more than 100 journalists worldwide to bring you news you can trust. Please consider a contribution or subscription.

Netflix has removed both The mighty Boosh and The league of the knights of your streaming service, due to the use of blackface.

Knight's League is still available for viewing on BBC iPlayer, and the broadcasting corporation confirmed to the Guardian, that there are no plans to eliminate the three series and specials.

The spirit of jazz in The mighty Boosh and Papa Lazarou in The league of the knights Both are portrayed by white, black-faced actors, and the outlet said Netflix no longer viewed these performances as tasty.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

The co-creator of Tthe mighty BooshNoel Fielding portrayed Spirit of Jazz, who was the ghost of fictional musician Howlin & # 39; Jimmy Jefferson.

Fielding also portrayed the character Old Gregg on the show, who appears to be inspired by musician Rick James, with the actor apparently black-faced in his portrayal.

see more

Papa Lazarou was portrayed by The league of the knights Co-creator Reece Shearsmith, who has always denied that the character was supposed to be black.

Speaking to The independent back in February, Mr. Shearsmith said, "It wasn't me making a black man," adding: "It was always a clown makeup and we came up with what we thought was the scariest idea to have in kind in a similar way. Child Catcher.

"And I don't think we had any complaints then."

The withdrawals come amid protests in the United Kingdom and the United States in opposition to police brutality, following the death of black man George Floyd, who died after being detained by Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin was a Minneapolis police officer at the time, but has since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The protests have put a renewed focus on black-face portrayals in the media, and on Wednesday, presenters Ant and Dec apologized for their past use of yellow and black faces.

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

"During past episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, we posed as people of color in the undercover segment of the show," says his statement.

see more

“We realize this was wrong and we want to say that we sincerely regret all those who were offended. We stopped doing this on purpose several years ago and we certainly wouldn't be doing these sketches today. ”

The BBC was pressured to remove Little Britain from BBC iPlayer and BritBox, for their repeated black-and-yellow portrayals by the creators, Matt Lucas and David Walliams.

On Tuesday, the BBC removed it from streaming services, and in a statement, a BBC spokesman said: "There is a lot of historical programming available on the BBC iPlayer, which we review regularly.

"Times have changed since Little Britain was first broadcast, so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."