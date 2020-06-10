Netflix deletes Chris Lilley shows, but BBC stands out for comedian – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and the BBC were aware of the decision to remove episodes of Little Britain from their libraries after British comedy featured black-faced sketches, but differences of views are emerging over other shows.

In the heat of the Black Lives Matter movement, Up News Info may reveal that Netflix has removed four services from controversial Australian comedian Chris Lilley from its services in Australia and New Zealand.

Angry boys, High summer heights, We can be heroesand Jonah of Tonga all have been removed after featuring characters who in the past raised questions about racial discrimination. The shows were originally made by Australian producer Princess Pictures for ABC.

Angry boys features the black-faced character S.mouse, while High summer heights and Jonah of Tonga They include Jonah Takalua, for whom Lilley wore brown makeup. In We can be heroesLilley plays Chinese physics student Ricky Wong.

The other Lilley series, Ja’mie Private School Girl and original from Netflix Lunatics, will remain in service. The latter features a South African character named Jana, who raised more questions about the black face, but producer Laura Walters previously said that Lilley "is not representing a woman of color."

Netflix declined to comment on Lilley's decision. Meanwhile, the BBC has taken a different opinion, saying its decision on Little Britain impacts Little Britain alone. It means High summer heights and We can be heroes will remain on your iPlayer streaming service.

It also means that it is independent Angry boys Clips, featuring rapper S.mouse, will also remain on the BBC Three youth service website. There are 10 clips of S.mouse, including a music video in which Lilley repeatedly uses the n-word. In another sketch, S.mouse raps about his "big black balls."

The Up News Info has been contacted by Lilley's representative for comment. While promoting Lunatics Last year, Lilley defended her characters and said she tries to write "smart and layered" creations. He said, "When you meet them, you think, 'I know that kind of person,' but then there's a twist, something crazy … (At the end) you think, 'Actually, I'm kind of related to this.'

Separately from Lilley's shows, Netflix has also removed British comedy. The league of the knights from his library after he introduced the black-faced character Papa Lazarou. The league of the knights remains in iPlayer. It was made by the BBC.