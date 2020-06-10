Netflix creates Black Lives Matter Film & TV Collection – Up News Info

Netflix has released a collection of film and television content for US subscribers. USA That highlights "powerful and complex narratives about the black experience."

The catalog "More than a moment" will include the new film by Spike Lee Give 5 Bloods, Ava DuVernay 13 and When they see us, Muddy, Orange is the new black and winner of Ocar Moonlight.

The platform tweeted: “When we say & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39 ;, we also mean & # 39; Black history tells & # 39 ;. With the understanding that our commitment to true systemic change will take time, we will begin by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black Experience.

The study continued, "When you log into Netflix today, you'll see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell complex and layered stories of racial injustice and blackness in the United States."

Netflix UK tweeted today "a list of powerful and complex stories about systematic racism and the black experience," both on Netflix and on other platforms.

We reveal earlier today that Netflix has recently removed sketches by controversial comedian Chris Lilley, which include the actor in blackface.