NeNe Leakes warns that she is ready to expose more Bravo Stars for her racist actions!

After Stassi Schroeder and other Bravo stars were fired, NeNe Leakes warned that she would also expose the racism of other stars. The celebrity commented in a post about the layoff that she has "a few more questions,quot; regarding the racist actions of others.

She, of course, went online and almost threatened to go ahead and publicize the racist words and actions of others.

This occurs after Vanderpump Rules star Faith Stowers alleged that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were racists and this led to them being fired!

Bravo dropped an official statement on the matter, saying that "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni will not return to the Vanderpump Rules."

NeNe, who is part of the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta, went to the comment section to share his reaction to the news.

Judging from what he had to say, he seems to know that there are many more cases full of racism occurring behind the scenes and he threatened to expose those people.

'Well then! Now we have a few more questions to ask in other areas where there is a big difference. Should we speak privately or in public? ", I ask.

As for what led to a pair of reality TV stars being fired by the network, it was Stowers' accusations, especially one involving the two women who reported her to police for a crime she was not guilty in 2018.

During an Instagram live chat with Candace Rice of Floribama Shore, Stowers shared what happened at the time, saying that: ‘There was this article in Daily Mail where there was an African American woman. It was a strange photo, so it looked very clear and had these different and strange tattoos. They put it on display, and I guess this woman was stealing people. "

Faith went on to reveal that those who did this to her were none other than Stassi and Kristen and mentioned that she had known about Stassi since she revealed it during an interview.



