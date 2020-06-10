NeNe Leakes' message for executives of large companies shocks their fans

Nene Leakes shared a message addressed to executives of large companies. This managed to surprise some of her fans due to the language she used; His message is quite violent and has been circulating on social networks also by other people, in other words, but with the same meaning.

‘You can't WIN when you play DIRTY! Your day is coming, "Nene captioned her post.

Someone said: Entonces So you are angry that people are donating to the cause? Bye, they should cancel your troublesome self … "and another follower posted this message:" Shout out to Reverend Al Sharpen for his powerful live message on BET !!!! This awesome man of God is on fire. "

Another person commented, ‘Baby, they will surely reap what they sew … you cannot plant corn and harvest peas. May the almighty God help you. We keep talking and we are not silent. "

One commenter wrote, "Just wicked, please pray in black for blacks to come out and vote on November 3, we have to get the United States back on track," and someone else said, "Amen! We really need to boycott. because that's what they're afraid of. "

A follower said that ‘they are giving money that they are likely to earn in a DAY! Dgaf tbh ", and another follower posted this message:" Then you apologize thinking that we are stupid enough to fall for it and move on. Our lives don't matter yet, but your contributions to your pockets do. "

A published fan: Am Amen! We really need to boycott because that's what they're afraid of, "and someone else said," @neneleakes Vanderpumps Rules is basically canceled. How about we start the Leak Rules for your new bar? "

A commenter had a few words to say to NeNe, slamming the door: ‘Nene, shut up, if you must do everything possible so they don't give you a turn. You're the only one I see pretending for the cause. "

Aside from this, NeNe praised Marlo Hampton for putting together an amazing video about the BLM movement. This emotional clip managed to go viral on social media.



