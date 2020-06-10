Nelson Mandela "would not have wanted the statue of the Oriel College of Cecil Rhodes to fall,quot;

Nelson Mandela would not have wanted the statue of the colonialist Cecil Rhodes to be demolished, said the vice chancellor of the University of Oxford where he is located.

After thousands of anti-racism protesters gathered outside Oxford University's Oriel College with the simple message "Rhodes must fall,quot; on Tuesday, the Deputy Chancellor, Professor Louise Richardson, said the former South African president would disagree with the clamor.

"I think (Mr Mandela) was a deeply nuanced man who recognized complex problems for what they were. And I don't think he has sought simplistic solutions to complex problems & # 39; & # 39;, he told The Daily Telegraph.

Tearing down the statue would be "a refusal to acknowledge history," said Professor Richardson.

Anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela would not have wanted the statue of colonialist Cecil Rhodes to be demolished, a university chief said. Photo Shows: Mr. Mandela during a visit to Oxford University in 1997

Mandela joined forces in 2003 with the Rhodes Trust, the charity created by the widow of Cecil Rhodes to fund educational scholarships, to form the Mandela Rhodes Foundation to help build a & # 39; better future & # 39; for disadvantaged Africans.

Standing at London's Westminster Hall at launch, anti-apartheid leader Mandela declared it a "symbolic moment in the closing of the historical circle."

"In this, I am sure, Cecil John Rhodes and I would have made common cause," said Mandela at the time.

Rhodes, the colonial-era political and industrial leader by whom the country was named Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, greatly benefited from the slave trade and has become a controversial and divisive figure in the decades following his death in 1902.

Mandela's move to partner with the charity named after him, therefore, was seen as 'extraordinarily generous', according to Professor Richardson, and was to show an ability to look beyond the horrors of the colonial era into the future.

& # 39; He said we have to recognize our past, but focus on the future.

& # 39; Hiding our history is not the way to enlightenment. We have to understand our history and we have to confront our history.

This week, the long battle to remove a Rhodes statue atop Oriel College was rekindled by demands from dozens of monuments at risk of being toppled in the name of anti-racism following Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

The university's chancellor, Lord Patten, accused the protesters of "hypocrisy,quot;, claiming that a scholarship created by Rhodes had benefited hundreds of academics, with a fifth from Africa.

Lord Chris Patten (pictured left), who has no power to remove the Rhodes statue (pictured right), located at Oriel College, Oxford University, said a trust created after the death of the mining magnate it pays for the education of more than a dozen African students. at the prestigious university every year.

Rhodes Must Fall: A Timeline of Events March 2015: Students at the University of Cape Town start a protest to remove the statue. April 2015: After a vote by the university council, the statue is removed May 2015: A vote is held at the University of Rhodes, South Africa to change the name of the university. The vote is defeated. January 2016: Vote held by Oxford students at Oxford Union, not affiliated with Oxford University, voting to remove the statue. January 2016: The leaked report reveals that the university faces a huge loss of funds if it removes the statue. June 2020: The Rhodes Must Fall campaign is in the spotlight amid growing protests against racism by the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of American George Floyd. Slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol is particularly striking after the statue falls.

"For me there is a bit of hypocrisy in Oxford, which receives money for 100 scholars a year, about a fifth of them from Africa, to come to Oxford and then say we want to throw the Rhodes statue on the Thames," Lord said. Patten. the BBC

"For all the problems associated with the Cecil Rhodes story, if everything went well for Mandela, then I have to say he is pretty good with me."

When asked if Mandela would have opposed the removal of the Rhodes statue, a spokesman for the Mandela Rhodes Foundation said: “ The partnership with the Rhodes Trust underscored Mandela's message and approach of reconciliation and reparation of holding hands. through historical divisions that others may consider insurmountable. "

It occurs when the Guy and St Thomas Hospital in London revealed that it would consider removing a statue of its founder, Sir Thomas Guy, who made his fortune in the 17th and 18th centuries as the main shareholder of a company that sold slaves to the Spanish colonies.

A statue of slave trader Robert Milligan was removed by a JCB excavator from outside the London Docklands Museum on Tuesday night.

Next for removal is likely to be a statue of Sir Thomas Picton, the former governor of Trinidad who died in the Battle of Waterloo, after the Cardiff city council leader branded it as an "affront,quot; to blacks.

The London Metropolitan University also removed the name of 17th century merchant Sir John Cass from its School of Art, Architecture and Design in recognition of its links to the slave trade, while Imperial abandoned a motto from its emblem about what was says it was links to & # 39; colonial power and oppression & # 39 ;.

Stattoos under fire: the map shows the 78 & # 39; racist & # 39; monuments from Orkney to Truro that the campaign "Bring down the racists & # 39; wants to take down in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests

The campaign to tear down monuments in towns and cities across Britain accelerated today when a & # 39; hit list & # 39; of statues and memorials believed to & # 39; celebrate racism and slavery & # 39; it reached 78.

A website called & # 39; Shoot down racists & # 39; has controversially identified dozens of landmarks from Sir Walter Raleigh Gilbert's Bodmin's Balcony to Lord Kitchener's monument in the Orkney Islands that they say should be removed & # 39; so Britain can finally face the truth about its past & # 39 ;.

Organizers have said they were inspired by the & # 39; direct action taken by Bristolians & # 39 ;, referring to the demolition of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston on Sunday in the city, before it was dumped into the port.

In the details showing how the statues are chosen, the website says the results list includes & # 39;cases where there is responsibility for colonial violence, "adding that the,quot; calls to trial "had been in cases where the story is more,quot; complicated. "

Monarch monuments such as King Charles II and King James II appear on the list, as well as Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell.

Monuments have been attacked in 39 towns and cities, with 12 located in London and six in Bristol. Five of those who celebrate in Bristol celebrate Colston, including two schools, a tower, and a famous music venue that will change when it reopens in the fall.

Responding to suggestions that some buildings built from the profits of the slave trade could be demolished, the group said they can only be renamed.

A & # 39; hit list & # 39; of 78 statues and memorials to some of Britain's most famous figures has been created by an anti-racism group urging local communities to remove them because they & # 39; celebrate racism and slavery & # 39;

The next one in line? BLM supporters have drawn a list of their upcoming targets, but the most shared are (top left to bottom right) 1) Lord Nelson – tried to stop abolition (Nelson's column) 2) Sir Thomas Picton 3 ) Thomas Guy – London, Guy Hospital 4) Sir Robert Peel 5) Sir Francis Drake 6) William Beckford 7) Henry Dundas 8) Clive of India 9) John Cass 10) General Sir Redvers Buller 11) Lord Kitchener 12) Ronald Fisher 13 ) Lord Gray – Grey's Monument – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Grainger Street 14) Oliver Cromwell – Statue – London, Houses of Parliament 15) Colin Campbell, Lord Clyde – Statue – Glasgow, George Square 16) William Ewart Gladstone 17) William Leverhulme – Statue – Wirral, outside Lady Lever Art Gallery 18) William Armstrong – Memorial – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Eldon Place 19) King James II – Statue – London, Trafalgar Square 20) General James George Smith Neill, Wellington Square, Ayr

Yesterday, anti-racism protesters forced the expulsion of 18th-century slave dealer Robert Milligan from outside the London Museum on West India Quay, Docklands.

Boris Johnson's Minister of Industry and Business Nadhim Zahawi, who was born in Iraq and moved to the United Kingdom with his nine-year-old Kurdish parents, has since said that there should be no statues of slave traders in Britain.

Zahawi said they shouldn't be illegally shot down like Edward Colston in Bristol, but he said: 'Any slave trader should not have a statue. But it would not be violating the law to demolish the statues, it should be done through our democratic process. It should be up to the local people to decide what they want to do. If most people decide we want the statues down, then they should be removed.

There are at least five statues of two-time British Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel, also threatened because his parliamentary father, also named Robert Peel, campaigned for slavery to continue. Her son is considered the father of the modern police, after establishing the Met as Home Secretary in 1829. Some BLM supporters are also angered by his ties to the police.

The renowned Guy and St Thomas Hospital in London has revealed that it will consider whether to remove a statue of its founder, Sir Thomas Guy, but will not change its name, as a high-ranking minister endorses Black Lives Matter campaign to knock down over 70 monuments to slave traders.

Sir Thomas helped establish the hospital near London Bridge in 1721 after making his fortune in the 17th and 18th centuries as a majority shareholder in a company that sold slaves of the Spanish colonies.

Today Guy and St Thomas & # 39; welcomed London Mayor Sadiq Khan's review of statues and street names in the capital and said the future of their own monument to its founder outside the building should be considered. of the individual.

A spokesperson said: "We recognize and understand the anger felt by the black community and we are fully committed to playing our part in ending racism, discrimination and inequality," adding: "There are no plans to change the name of the hospital." .

The removal of a statue of the so-called & # 39; Tyrant of Trinidad & # 39; Sir Thomas Picton of Cardiff City Council is coming to success as all 130 local Labor authorities in the UK He agreed to draw up a list of controversial statues in their communities that could be destroyed after Edward Colston was destroyed in Bristol on Sunday.

Cardiff City Council leader Huw Thomas has backed the campaign to dismantle it and called it an "affront,quot; to blacks in the Welsh capital because he executed dozens of slaves. He was even tried in England for illegally torturing a 14-year-old girl, extremely rare in the early 19th century, but after being convicted, he successfully appealed.

Noting that the Picton statue commemorated his role in the Napoleonic Wars and was the highest-ranking officer to die in Waterloo, Councilman Thomas said, “ The growing awareness and understanding of the brutal nature of his Trinidadian government and his participation in slavery they do, in From my point of view, it is very difficult to reconcile their presence in the City Council.

A 25-foot obelisk dedicated to him outside of downtown Carmarthen, which has been there since 1888, is also subject to an expulsion request. It is located in Picton Terrace, which is also facing calls to change its name.

A statue of Sir Thomas Guy sits opposite the Guy Hospital, which he founded in 1721 with £ 19,000 of his own money, equivalent to £ 2 million today. Today, the NHS Trust admitted that it would consider its removal in a review set by Sadiq Khan demanding it because he made his money from slavery. Former bookseller Thomas Guy made his fortune through the ownership of shares in the South Sea Company, which had a monopoly on the slave trade to the Spanish colonies in South America in 1713.

The next to fall? This tribute to Sir Thomas Picton at Cardiff City Hall is expected to fall after the council leader also demanded his removal. There are at least five statues of two-time British Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel (right in Parliament Square) also under threat because his parliamentary father, also named Robert Peel, campaigned for slavery to continue

An aerial view of the Sir Thomas Picton obelisk at Picton Terrace in Camerthen, Wales, which is also on the BLM supporters' hit list. Picton was known as the "Tyrant of Trinidad,quot; due to his brutal rule as governor of the Caribbean island. In 1806 he was found guilty of ordering the illegal torture of a 14-year-old girl, Louisa Calderón. A charge that was later revoked.

In Edinburgh, SNP city council leader Adam McVey said he would feel "no sense of loss,quot; if a statue of Henry Dundas, who delayed the abolition of slavery, were removed amid growing calls for action in the Scottish capital.

Also in Scotland, a monument to General James George Smith Neill, located in Wellington Square, Ayr, is also under threat. General Neill served during the Indian rebellion of 1857 and accused of ordering the deaths of many Indians after the Bibighar massacre.

The Plymouth council said the name of a public square to be named after slave trader Sir John Hawkins would be changed, while the nearby heads of Exeter's council will review the future of General Buller's city statue of who is rumored to have intervened in the introduction of concentration camps seen during the Boer War.

A debate has erupted over the legacy of 19th-century Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel after those calling for his statues to be removed were accused of attacking the wrong man.

Lancashire-born Sir Robert, best known for founding the Metropolitan Police, is immortalized in various statues in northern England and Scotland.