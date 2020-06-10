Neighbors help care for the homes of deployed National Guard soldiers during the riots – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Thousands of Minnesota National Guard soldiers were called to the emergency service during the riots in southern Minneapolis.

During the time you were here, stories have come out that show how your communities helped you. In a small town in western Minnesota, they cared for their homes while caring for others.

“I have relatives who have served. I thought it was my turn to step forward, ”said John Parsons.

When he joined the National Guard eight years ago, John always expected to be called to duty for a tornado or flood. He never expected to receive a call for civil unrest in Minneapolis. However, that was the mission.

“We are there to protect them safely. To keep them safe and also there to protect their First Amendment right to protest, ”Parsons said.

An E-5 sergeant with Bravo Battery 151 from Madison, Minnesota, John was confident they could help restore peace. But he wasn't so sure about the new house he had just bought in Clarkfield.

"We just wanted to help with what we could," said director of public works Troy Bruflat.

Upon learning of John's dilemma, Bruflat posted a message on Facebook offering to care for the lawn of any National Guard soldier on emergency duty. Parsons was one of the first to be cut.

“He sent me a picture of the grass when it was done. It is such a small thing to mow the lawn, it was amazing to have done it. One less thing to worry about, ”Parsons said.

Clarkfield even took it a step further. The city council passed a motion that they will do so whenever soldiers are called to the emergency service. They consider it their duty to reap the military. Not to mention anything else they may need while they are away. People also stepped forward to care for Parsons' dog.

"That is why you move to a small town, you have a great sense of community and things like that. We want to help them while they are helping other people," Bruflat said.

“Everyone has been so supportive and grateful. I almost feel guilty sometimes that people are so grateful for that, ”Parsons said.

Other members of the National Guard reported that friends and neighbors helped watch over their children and made their families eat during their time away.