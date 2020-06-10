Ne-Yo and his wife responded to criticism of their controversial declarations of & # 39; sacrifice & # 39; at George Floyd's funeral

WENN / FayesVision

In a response to a critic's Instagram comment, the singer of & # 39; So Sick & # 39; exploits public reaction to his comments as & # 39; ignorance & # 39; that 'divides and we don't need that at the moment'.

Up News Info –

Ne Yo He has spoken after he was criticized for his statement comparing George Floyd's death to "sacrifice" during his performance at the funeral on Tuesday, June 9. Denying that he wanted to do any harm with his comments on the murder, the singer / songwriter responded to a critic's comment underneath a video of his funeral performance that reminded him: "Murder is not a sacrifice."

In response to that comment, he insisted, "Yes, it is." He went on to clarify his comments: "I never said it was a 'willing' sacrifice. But the sacrifice of his life was the spark that was apparently necessary to create the energy for change."

"It is sad that it took this kind of sacrifice to finally open the eyes of the United States, even what little we have," he continued. "But the unfortunate truth is that the world has never come together like this in the name of justice for blacks EVER."

He continued to applaud critics, saying, "I am addressing this comment because ignorance is divided and we don't need that at the moment. I am struggling to explain what I meant because we are all in the same fight and I cannot leave anyone behind." .

"I have the utmost respect for George Floyd, his family, and the NON-VOLUNTARY SACRIFICE HE MADE for blacks everywhere," his message concluded.

Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith echoed his explanation in her own statement. As for his Instagram account, he posted on the controversy: "We thank Jesus for his sacrifice every day, but of course it was not a voluntary sacrifice!"

"Stop dissecting every word someone says, especially when they flew out to pay their respects to someone respectfully!" she continued to defend her husband. "We have to stop taking down our own brothers and sisters who have nothing but good intentions and love in everything they do!"

<br />

At George's funeral, which was held at the Fountain of Praise Church in George's hometown of Houston, Ne-Yo said before his performance of Boyz II Men"It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday." "Fifty states are protesting at the same time. This man changed the world, changed the world for the better. So, I just want to personally thank George Floyd for his sacrifice, so that my children can be well. later. I appreciate the sacrifice, my brother, I really do. "

People disagreed with his choice of word, and one of them commented, "Sick … So sick of hearing all of you embarrassed in these speeches." Another criticized the Grammy-winning artist: "Neyo simply thanked George Floyd for his sacrifice so that his children can be well … I want everyone to keep their talents and shut up about everything else."