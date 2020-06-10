NASCAR ready to allow fans to return – Up News Info Detroit

NASCAR is ready to reopen fans.

NASCAR, one of the few sports that develops after the coronavirus pandemic, is now the largest to allow fans to return as more states relax their business closings.

NASCAR decided that a limited number of fans can attend races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, they will be required to cover their faces, they will be required to have six feet of social distance and will not have access to the inside box, among other revised operating protocols.

NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida service members, representing Homestead Air Reserve Base and the US Southern Command. USA At Doral, attend the Cup Series race on Sunday as honorary guests and watch the race from the stands.

Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the stands / front towers for the Cup race on June 21. There will be limited camper / camp sites available off-piste.

"It is a conservative and conservative approach," said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president and director of sales and operations. “We are confident in our plan. It also does not mean that we will not have additional learning and will adapt our plan in the future. That is the purpose of being very slow, methodical in the gradual introduction of this. "

NASCAR has returned to racing, but has not allowed fans to enter the tracks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

"We are going to have a lot of hand sanitizing, hand washing," said John Bobo, vice president of racing operations for NASCAR. "One of the things that I am proud to see is that we are going to have a clean team, a clean team that is constantly cleaning everything very visibly for each guest that is there to know that we are doing everything that can keep them safe. We feel confident in the plan. "

Bobo declined to disclose whether NASCAR has had someone test positive for COVID-19 since racing resumed on May 17 at Darlington Raceway. Supercross said earlier this month that no one tested positive for the virus when it resumed with 705 runners, team members and race officials on the site.

The Cup Series race on Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway and a double weekend on June 27 and 28 at Pocono Raceway will take place without fans.

NASCAR said it was prepared to handle the increase in crowds. Wolfe said there could be limited hospitality at Talladega.

"We are going to have PPE there for the fans if they don't bring theirs," Bobo said. "We are going to tell fans to do it. Then the staff will also make sure we have compliance in that area when politely needed."

Talladega tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis to fans who purchased tickets or booked a camp for the race originally scheduled for April 26. There will be limited menus and limited food preparation on site.

NASCAR had established guidelines for holding events safely using CDC guidelines on social alienation and personal protective equipment. The locations were fully utilized to maintain distance at garage stalls and where carriers are parked, while drivers self-isolate in their motorhomes as they prepare to compete.

"We really miss our fans, but at the same time, we are with our fans," said 2018 NASCAR champion Joey Logano. “Before the races start and you're on the pit road and you don't have any fans around you, you can't hear any applause or booing in the drivers' introductions, nor can everyone get excited before they say & # 39; drivers start your engines "We don't have that part, but when the race starts, the race begins and you're in the zone and you don't realize it."

