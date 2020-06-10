NASCAR lineup at Martinsville: starting order, pole position for Wednesday night race unclassified

The starting lineup and pole position for Wednesday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway were established by the same procedure that determined the starting lineup for the last two Series Cup races and will set the field for the next few. two, all of which were scheduled to run without prior practice or grading sessions.

The starting grid for Wednesday's race in Martinsville, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET, and broadcast live on FS1, features five Fords in the first six starting points as a result of the procedure that uses a combination of point ranking and a random draw to establish alignment.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Cup 2020 Series Schedule

Regarding pit loss selection for NASCAR Cup races that run unrated, it is ordered based on the final positions of the previous race in the series, followed by new entries in point order. So Atlanta winner Kevin Harvick had the first pit pick for Wednesday night's race, a major advantage at Martinsville.

Below is the starting lineup for Wednesday night's race at Martinsville and how it was established.

Who won pole for the NASCAR race at Martinsville?

Another random draw for a Cup race lineup, another pole for a Team Penske driver. This time it was Ryan Blaney who won first place as a starter based on a draw that took place on Monday.

Blaney is likely to pick the bottom lane to start the race on Wednesday night, because his Penske teammate Joey Logano will start third, inside Row 2.

Below is the protocol of how the Series Cup field was established in Martinsville:

Positions 1-12 : Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points

: Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points Positions 13-24 : Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points

: Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points Positions 25-36 : Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points

: Random draw of charter teams in those positions in owner points Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owner points

NASCAR initial formation in Martinsville

The same protocol that established the lineup for the Martinsville race on Wednesday night will be used to establish the lineup for the upcoming Cup Series races at Homestead-Miami (June 14) and Talladega (June 21). Those races will also be held without previous practice sessions, with the exception of Talladega, which will have a one-hour practice session the day before the race.

As for the Wednesday night race at Martinsville, the draw for the starting lineup took place on Monday. The results are shown below: