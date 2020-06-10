NASCAR fans react to the Confederate flag ban with anger, relief and a bit of humor

NASCAR banned Confederate flags from all events and properties on Wednesday in a substantial move for a sport steeped in southern history and sometimes riddled with racism.

National protests of police brutality in recent weeks have led to the removal of statues across the country in honor of people who fought on behalf of slavery in the Civil War. On Tuesday, Bubba Wallace called for the Confederate flags to be kept away from NASCAR so that the sport could send a message rejecting racism. Other drivers, including Ryan Blaney, came out in support of Wallace's request.

NASCAR in a statement wrote that "the presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs counter to our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

While the consensus opinion on social media in response to the announcement appeared to be positive, some fans were upset by the change.

Here's a look at the range of news reactions that NASCAR would ban the Confederate flag:

This is the last straw. I've been watching NASCAR since the '70s. I used to proudly race with my friends. All lives matter. Stay out of politics. You lost a fan – Steven 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸➐ (@LjsGoat) June 10, 2020

This and now kneeling? If I see them on their knees, I'm done with NASCAR! – Kimberlee K. 🇺🇸 (@ KimiSue56) June 10, 2020

2020 and the confederation is still taking L & # 39; s. – Bobby Mason (@ 325_Hawks) June 10, 2020

It is always the right time to do the right thing. Good job NASCAR. – Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) June 10, 2020