NASCAR driver resigns after Confederate flag ban: "All he is doing is finding a group,quot;

Ray Ciccarelli announced the end of his NASCAR Truck Series career with a furious Facebook post on Wednesday shortly after NASCAR banned Confederate flags at all events.

Ciccarelli, 50, has participated in 18 Truck Series races in the past four years, though none in 2020. He has finished in the top 10 once, a No. 9 spot at Michigan International Speedway last year.

"Well, it has been a fun journey and a dream come true, but if this is the direction Nascar is headed, we will not be participating after the 2020 season ends," Ciccarelli announced in a Facebook post (all misspellings. they are yours). "I don't believe in kneeling during Anthem or taking the right of the flag they love.

"I couldn't care less about the Confederate flag, but there are people who do it and it doesn't make them racist, all you're doing is looking for one group to serve another."

MORE: NASCAR Fans React to Flag Ban

Ciccarelli later denounced what he said was the insertion of "BS politics,quot; in NASCAR, a sport with traditionally conservative roots.

It has been an important week for NASCAR in terms of tackling racism in its own ranks. In addition to the Confederate flag ban, he has voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement and on Wednesday saw driver Bubba Wallace compete in a custom car meant to advocate for racial equality.

Clearly, however, not everyone in the sport is willing to embrace change.