NASCAR could see the end of an era. Ban the Confederate flag? – Up News Info Detroit

The familiar scene of Confederate flags waved by fans on the NASCAR tracks could soon be a relic of the children's good roots.

Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the sport, wants the car series with deep ties to the South to ban the flag on their properties and formally move away from what for millions is a symbol of slavery and racism.

There are signs that NASCAR is on the way to that move. As the nation grapples with social unrest after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis, the predominantly white field of drivers joined for a video promoting social change. A NASCAR black official knelt before Sunday's race near Atlanta in what may have been the first time for the series, and the governing body promised to do a better job of addressing racial injustice.

Wearing a black T-shirt with the words "I can't breathe,quot; in Sunday's race, Wallace seized the moment and delivered his most compelling comments on the race and racing theme: "My next step would be to get rid of all the flags Confederate. "

"There shouldn't be anyone who is uncomfortable showing up at our events to have a good time with their family who is somehow sitting about something they have seen, an object they have seen fly," Wallace told CNN. "No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them. "

Wallace came to the sport promoted as a pioneer in a series that long lacked diversity on the field. He finished second at the 2018 Daytona 500 Miles, but has had limited success and often needed patchwork sponsorship deals to continue competing. His greatest reach, for now, is as an agent of change: The 26-year-old Alabama native has brought the race issue to the top of NASCAR.

"We want everyone to feel welcome at our events going forward," said Daryl Wolfe, executive vice president of NASCAR and director of sales and operations.

NASCAR has been more open in recent times to the eradication of the Confederate flag. Former President Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags on racetracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered the NASCAR fan base in the south.

Not everyone did, and fans firmly defended their Confederate flags and raised them from their recreational vehicles.

"Now, it's kind of a middle finger," said NASCAR historian Dan Pierce.

But as Confederate monuments crumble across the South and the call for social justice continues to ring, those fans may have run out of time.

Wallace will make another statement Wednesday when NASCAR returns to Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. He is driving a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for the Richard Petty Motorsports 43 No. 43 Chevrolet.

"I think it is going to say a lot of what I stand for," Wallace said in a Twitter video. "We knew the Martinsville race was open, we didn't spell sponsorship for that, and an idea came up, why not race a #blackout car?"

The message is simple to Wallace: "All lives will not matter until black lives matter."

Wallace, however, admitted that he rarely thought much about the Confederate flag.

"What I'm chasing are checkered flags, and that was my narrative," Wallace told CNN.

Wallace is no longer silent. He has become the open leader of NASCAR in the wake of Floyd's death.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck while Floyd was handcuffed and said he couldn't breathe.

Wallace's fellow drivers have followed suit and broken previous protocols, where any hint of annoying corporate sponsors often led to muted responses to social problems.

"I think it's one of those things that some of us ignore and don't really think about or worry about," said 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. "And then you hear someone like Bubba talk about it and how you feel about it and it wakes you up a bit. Yes, I think NASCAR is going to do the right thing there. "

NASCAR was hit when driver Kyle Larson was fired in April after he uttered a racial slur during a live broadcast virtual race. But drivers have moved on ready to create what they hope will be a new legacy in the sport.

Two-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin said he would support NASCAR by taking a hard line on the Confederate flag.

"NASCAR will continue to make changes and I'm sure they will see what flags they want in the box," Hamlin said. "If you look at all the carriers every weekend, they have the American flags flying over them." That is what we salute when we make the national anthem. "

Ryan Blaney, who is close with Wallace, said he joined some of the "peaceful protests,quot; in Charlotte, North Carolina, and also called for an end to the Confederate flag.

"Bring your 50-star flag," said Blaney.

2012 Cup champion Brad Keselowski was more reserved and said: "I am not going to tell people that they need to get rid of him. That is not my right either, but I certainly do not greet or respect him."

Brad Daugherty, the only black owner of the Cup Series team in NASCAR, told The Associated Press that he was with Wallace.

"After this whole country has passed in the past three months, I think Bubba Wallace's idea of ​​removing the Confederate flags from NASCAR events is an idea whose time has come," he said.

Earlier this year, the Marine Corps ordered that all Confederate flags, stickers, and similar items be removed from bases. NASCAR to be next?

"That central electorate that may have waved the rebel flag has decreased significantly in NASCAR," Pierce said. "It's not necessarily an expensive stance that I would say they're doing in terms of the modern fan following NASCAR."

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related